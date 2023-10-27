

DIRECTV has signed on to become the title sponsor of college football’s Holiday Bowl, which will now be called the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl. The game, which will match top teams from the Pac-12 and ACC, will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 27, at Petco Park in San Diego. Fox will broadcast the contest on network affiliates.

“The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl is a powerful moment to celebrate the achievements of two of the top college football teams in the country,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV. “We look forward to showcasing DIRECTV as the destination for all your favorite sports – with or without a satellite – throughout the bowl season and in the exciting matchup at Petco Park on Dec. 27.”

“We are sincerely so excited and proud to announce this partnership with DIRECTV,” said Dennis DuBard, president of Sports San Diego, which produces the annual Holiday Bowl game. “DIRECTV is a respected industry leader, a sports powerhouse and an incredible brand. We look forward to working closely with their team and presenting yet another amazing San Diego bowl experience for the student-athletes, bands, spirit squads, and visiting and local fans alike. We can’t wait for December 27.”

Why Is DIRECTV Sponsoring the Holiday Bowl?

The sponsorship is a continuation of DIRECTV’s recent marketing initiatives with high-profile sports teams, including Notre Dame, USC and the Big Ten Conference. Despite the loss of the NFL Sunday Ticket this year, the TV provider is attempting to refresh a long-time marketing message that it’s a ‘sports-first’ TV service.

