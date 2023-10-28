

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

More than 30 years of experience covering TV technology.



Amazon next month (November 2023) plans to add 130 new TV shows and movies to its Prime streaming lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:



Invincible, Season 2

The Amazon original adult animated series returns with teenage superhero Mark Grayson (voiced by Stephen Yeun) teaming with his superhero Dad, Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons) to fight evil forces. I have not seen this series, but it has received rave reviews from critics and fans for its plotlines and sophisticated and colorful animation. Debuts November 3.

Bye, Bye Barry

Why did Detroit Lions superstar running back Barry Sanders retire at the top of his game in 1998? This Amazon original documentary, which will include interviews with Sanders, family members and teammates, promises to reveal all. Debuts November 21.



https://youtu.be/sR9cLDlcnVU?si=6KNIPwNGVA0jRcRM



007: Road to a Million

Amazon, whose MGM Studios owns the rights to the James Bond films, taps the synergy button with a reality contestant game where nine teams will participate in Bond-like stunts to win cash prizes. Sounds fun if you like that sort of thing. Debuts November 10.

Thursday Night Football

Amazon will feature five TNF games in November including the first-ever Black Friday contest between Miami and the New York Jets. Other interesting matchups include the Bengals-Ravens on November 16 and Dallas-Seattle on November 30.



All New Titles Coming to Prime Video In November

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

17 Again (2009)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Christmas in Vermont (2016)



A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Family Thing (1996)

A Home of Our Own (1993)

All The President’s Men (1976)

Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold (1987)



Along Came a Spider (2001)

An American In Paris (1951)

Annapolis (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

Batman (1989)



Batman & Robin (1997)

Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Returns (1992)

Braveheart (1995)

Breakheart Pass (1976)



Catwoman (2004)

Chaplin (1993)

Chicago (2003)

Christmas Cupid (2010)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)



Coffy (1973)

Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop (2011)

Courageous (2011)

Crank (2006)

Deck The Halls (2006)



Desperate Hours (2022)

Dom Hemingway (2014)

Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (2011)



Fat Albert (2004)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Foxy Brown (1974)

Ghosting: The Spirit Of Christmas (2019)

Heaven Is For Real (2014)



Hollow Man (2000)

Hope Springs (2012)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Igor (2008)

Jurassic Park (1993)



Jurassic Park III (2001)

Just Go With It (2011)

Killing Them Softly (2012)

Knight And Day (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)



Love & Other Drugs (2010)

Man of the West (1958)

Master And Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

Meet the Fockers (2004)

Meet the Parents (2000)



Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mortal Kombat (2021)

No Way Out (1987)

Notting Hill (1999)

Radio Days (1987)



Raging Bull (1980)

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)

Same Time, Next Christmas (2019)

Scrooged (1988)

Shark Tale (2004)



She-Devil (1989)

Showgirls (1995)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

That Awkward Moment (2014)

The Babysitter (1995)



The Bodyguard (1992)

The Dogs Of War (1981)

The Eiger Sanction (1975)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)



The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

The Gospel According to André (2018)

The Horse Soldiers (1959)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)



The Package (1989)

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

The Prince of Egypt (1998)

The Running Man (1987)

The Terminal (2004)



The Uninvited (2009)

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot (1974)

Tim & Eric’s Billion Dollar Movie (2012)

Two Weeks (2006)

Uncle Buck (1989)



Unforgiven (1992)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Valkyrie (2008)

Veggietales: Christmas Sing-Along Songs! (2020)

Veggietales: It’s A Meaningful Life (2010)



Veggietales: Merry Larry and the True Light of Christmas (2013)

Veggietales: Saint Nicholas – A Story of Joyful Giving (2009)

Veggietales: The Best Christmas Gift (2010)

Veggietales: The Little Drummer Boy (2011)

Veggietales: The Star of Christmas (2002)



Veggietales: The Toy That Saved Christmas (1996)

Vera Cruz (1954)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1994)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness For The Prosecution (1957)

You Again (2010)



Nov. 2

Thursday Night Football: Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Nov. 3

Los Billis (2023)

Invincible S2 (2023)

Romancero (2023)

Nov. 9

Thursday Night Football: Panthers at Bears

BTS: Yet To Come (2023)



Nov. 10

007: Road to a Million

Dina Hashem: Dark Little Whispers

Nov. 14

The Accused (1988)

Nov. 15

Harina, El Teniente Versus El Cancelador S2 (2023)

Nov. 16

Thursday Night Football: Cincinnati at Baltimore

American Horror Story S11 (2022)

Accepted (2006)

Smokin’ Aces (2007)

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball (2010)

Nov. 17

Amar É Para Os Fortes (Love Is For The Strong) (2023)

Twin Love (2023)

Nov. 21

Bye Bye Barry (2023)

Nov. 23

Evil Dead Rise (2023)

Nov. 24

TNF: (Black Friday edition at 3 p.m. ET): Miami at New York Jets

LOL S3 (2023)

Nov. 25

Fantasy Football (2022)



Nov. 28

A Good Person (2023)



Nov. 30:

Thursday Night Football: Seattle at Dallas

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

