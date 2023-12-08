By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 29 years.

TV Answer Man, thinking of getting DIRECTV. Do you know if they have adult channels in their lineup? — Name and town withheld.

Name and town withheld, I never thought I would be answering that particular inquiry in this forum. But here we go. Yes, DIRECTV offers adult channels and, frankly, the names of some of them raised eyebrows, if they didn’t also raise something else. Here they are:

Playboy TV (of course), Penthouse TV, Brazzers TV (someone will have to inform me if Brazzers is some form of slang), Hustler TV, Vivid TV, Reality Kings (not sure if Jack Horner is a host for that one), and last, but not least, I’m sure, Bang U (which gets extra bonus points for clarity in communication).

DIRECTV says on its ‘adult entertainment’ page that you can subscribe individually to each channel (no prices mentioned, nor do I have the courage to ask their PR department for additional details) or get a 3-hour (!) fun pack of the entire adult channel lineup for $14.99. To subscribe, just click on channel 592 in your channel guide and follow the prompts.

The satcaster’s page also has some helpful questions and answers for those who are interested, including:

Will the names of the adult titles appear on your bill?

“No, billing is always discreet. The actual titles of the movies you order will not show up on your monthly statement.”

How long do you have to watch adult content?

“Customers can rent content to view for a set number for days, buy access passes to view specific content for a set number of hours or purchase a premium monthly subscription from one our partners.”

What are the adult channels on DIRECTV and where?

“You’ll find DIRECTV’s adult content on channels 575 – 599. For On Demand movies, tune in to channels 1576, 1584, 1594, 1595, 1596, 1597, 1598, and 1599.

DIRECTV On Demand requires HD DVR (model HR44 or later) connected to high-speed internet for customers who subscribe via Satellite.”

It’s worth noting that cable and satellite operators have offered adult channels for decades and, as someone who’s been covering the pay TV business for just as long, I know they have been profitable over the years. (In the late 1990s, I watched one adult channel ‘lobby’ a high-ranking DIRECTV executive at a strip club during an industry convention.) But it’s a little surprising that in 2023 that DIRECTV is still pushing them to its audience. You don’t see adult channels on the new live streaming services such as YouTube TV and Fubo, but hey, maybe that’s why name and town withheld is looking to get a dish.

So, name and town withheld, there you go. Happy viewing and, most definitely, stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

