By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 29 years.

TV Answer Man, we have used an antenna at our new home but we are thinking of getting the DIRECTV dish. Do you know if you need the Internet to watch it? Our Internet plan is not so great. Please let us know. My friend says you need the Internet to stream DIRECTV. Thank you for your work!! — Sheila, Solomons, Maryland.

Sheila, DIRECTV has two services, one by satellite and one by streaming. The latter, which comes in two flavors, DIRECTV Stream (you use your own streaming device) and DIRECTV via Streaming (you use a DIRECTV-supplied set-top), does require an Internet connection. However, DIRECTV's satellite service, which also includes a company set-top, does not require the Internet. The signals are beamed to your home via the satellites in the sky. You do not need the Net to watch them. If you do get DIRECTV's satellite service, and do not connect the set-top to the Net, note that you will not be able to watch the satcaster's On Demand lineup of movies and TV shows or access such as apps as YouTube and Netflix. Sheila, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message. The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

