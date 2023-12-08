By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.
Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 29 years.
TV Answer Man, we have used an antenna at our new home but we are thinking of getting the DIRECTV dish. Do you know if you need the Internet to watch it? Our Internet plan is not so great. Please let us know. My friend says you need the Internet to stream DIRECTV. Thank you for your work!! — Sheila, Solomons, Maryland.
If you do get DIRECTV’s satellite service, and do not connect the set-top to the Net, note that you will not be able to watch the satcaster’s On Demand lineup of movies and TV shows or access such as apps as YouTube and Netflix.
Sheila, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.
I have the Genie you described, But also have (2) HR24 additional Receivers, (2 Receivers in each) NO Clients which allow me to Watch and Record (9) Nine shows at the same time anywhere. With (Whole Home) Record a show on any receiver and watch it anywhere.
Neat as lots of shows come on at the SAME time. 7-8 PM. I don’t miss anything.
Also the are ALL “WIRED” NO wireless means NO Pixels, Freezing, Electronic interference, problems with Foil Insulation in walls, People walking thru signal, etc. ALWAYS perfect Picture.
The receivers are Not so big as the Old ones, so they are Not a problem.
The BIG Kicker is if “one goes Bad” you still have the others to watch TV on. With “ONE” Genie, if it goes OUT you are dead in the water till DirecTV sends you a Refurbished receiver.
These ALL run off “ONE” DISH, unless you have out buildings on the SAME property.
The additional Dish set up does NOT allow Whole Home with the Main set up. but you ONLY pay for the additional Receiver ($7.00) in the out building, NO extra programming fees.
You can connect Internet to the Receivers to get MORE PAY PER VIEWS, if you are into higher fees and More Movies.