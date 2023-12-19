By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Q. I keep hearing about Pluto TV and that it has a bunch of free channels. Do you know if any of them offer adult content. You know, shows and movies just for adults, definitely not the kids? You know what I mean, right? — Ben, Las Vegas.

Ben, I’m afraid I do know what you mean. Before I answer your question, however, a little background on Pluto TV.

Pluto TV is a streaming service that has hundreds of channels — and they are all free. (With ads included within the programming, of course. Just like old time TV.)

What Channels Does Pluto TV Have?

There’s a slew of news channels such as 24/7 CBS stations from various markets, ABC News Live, CNN Headlines, NBC News Now, Bloomberg Television, Sky News; a bunch of sports channels such as Fox Sports, the NFL Channel, MLB channel, Golazo, Glory Kickboxing and PGA Tour; a collection of comedy channels such as TV Land Sitcoms, Funny AF, Comedy Central Animation, British Comedy and even a channel devoted to Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Does Pluto TV Offer Adult Content?

But to your question regarding ‘adult content.’ No, Pluto TV does not offer any channels that are X-rated, if that is what you mean, and I suspect it is.

The closest that Pluto ever came to adult fare was the Eye Candy channel, now known as Kaloopy, which was removed from Pluto in 2020 shortly after the streamer was purchased by Viacom (now known as Paramount). The Eye Candy Channel, which is based in Southern California (where else?), airs one video after another of a beautiful woman, in various stages of undress, dancing, jumping, and sometimes, rolling around the floor in apparent imminent ecstasy.



From the Kaloopy channel, formerly available on Pluto TV.

While Pluto’s new owners never said specifically the channel was removed for politically correct reasons, it did seem out of sync with Viacom/Paramount’s corporate image. You can still watch Eye Candy/Kaloopy at its web site here.

Ben, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...