By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, does Hulu have Dolby Atmos or just Dolby Digital surround sound? — Nate, Syracuse, New York.

Nate, Hulu’s live and Video on Demand services have Dolby Digital 5.1 Plus surround sound for select titles and select devices. You can find the Dolby Digital label on episode descriptions.

The streamer says the audio feature is available on all Hulu original programs and select movies and TV shows in the Hulu catalog. Hulu does not specify at its web site which non-original shows are now available in Dolby Digital.

Which Streamers Have Dolby Atmos?

Hulu does not offer Dolby Atmos on any titles although several of its rivals do, such as Netflix, Max, Disney+, Amazon’s Prime Video and Apple TV+.

What Is Dolby Atmos?

If you’re not familiar with the audio terms, Dolby Atmos is an advanced audio technology developed by Dolby Laboratories. Unlike traditional surround sound systems, which use channels and speakers to create a sense of audio directionality, Dolby Atmos introduces an object-based audio system. This means that audio elements can be precisely placed and moved in a three-dimensional space, providing a more immersive and realistic sound experience.

As someone who owns a Dolby Atmos-equipped Home Theater system, I can attest that the technology adds incredible realism to a movie or TV show, often creating the experience that sounds are directly over your head.

Dolby Digital 5.1 Plus is a digital audio technology commonly used for surround sound in home theater systems, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and some television broadcasts. It can send audio signals over 7.1 channels compared to 5.1 for regular Dolby Digital 5.1, creating a more realistic surround sound experience.

If you want to know which devices are compatible with Hulu’s Dolby Digital 5.1 Plus, click here.

Nate, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...