In case you missed any of today’s top stories and features (December 7, 2023) at TV Answer Man, here’s a summary with links. (If our newsletter’s subscribers have trouble with the links, just go to TVAnswerMan.com to see all of the latest updates and more.)

DIRECTV & Tegna Go to War Over Military Facilities

The two warring sides picked the anniversary of Pearl Harbor yesterday to escalate its carriage battle and invoke the spirit of the nation’s military.

How to Watch the MLS Cup For Free On Saturday

The 2023 Major League Soccer season closes tomorrow with the championship game between Columbus and Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch it for free.

How to Save Money On YouTube TV

Speaking of saving money, here’s four ways to cut the cost of a YouTube TV subscription.

It’s 2023. Is DIRECTV Still Selling Adult Channels?

It might seem like something from an era long gone, but yes, DIRECTV is still peddling adult fare to its satellite audience. Here’s the weird details.

Can Comcast’s Internet Subs Watch ESPN3 For Free?

ESPN3 has thousands of sporting events. Here’s how you can watch them without a video plan.

Can You Listen to Sirius XM On Your TV?

Like to listen to Sirius in your car? Here’s how you can take the tunes to your television.

Do You Need the Internet to Watch DIRECTV?

And speaking of DIRECTV again, do you have to have a Net plan to watch its programming?

