By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, I listen to Sirius XM in my car. Do you know how to get it in the home on TV? I think it would sound nice on my speakers. — Rochelle, Lafayette, Louisiana.

Rochelle, as you know, SiriusXM radio is a subscription radio service that offers more than 400 channels (155 available in the car) featuring music, sports, weather and news, among other categories including podcasts. The most popular way to listen to Sirius is in your car. Many automakers have partnered with Sirius to feature it in their dashboards along with AM, FM and other audio services. However, there are also several ways to listen to Sirius in your home, including your television.

How to Listen to Sirius XM On TV

For starters, Sirius is available on the Internet via computers, smart phones and tablets. But to access the online Sirius on TV, you can download a Sirius app on select Smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Sony and listen to it right on your television. Once you download the app, you will be asked on-screen to type in your Sirius account name and password. The app is also available on many streaming devices such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon’s Fire TV. (By the way, Sirius XM is now offering three months for just $1. Click here to learn more.)

Finally, Dish, the satellite TV service, offers 72 channels of Sirius for $6 a month. However, please note that this is not the complete Sirius lineup, which exceeds 400 channels.

Rochelle, hope that helps. Happy viewing (and listening) and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...