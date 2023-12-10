By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, we love all things football in our family and a friend told me I should check out the NFL Channel. It’s not the NFL Network he said but some other channel with great games of the past and other stuff. Do you know about this? — Marty, Madison, Wisconsin.

Marty, the NFL Channel is a free streaming service that’s available at the NFL web site, the league’s mobile app and other streaming homes such as Pluto , LG Channels, Roku, Xumo, Tubi, and Peacock, among others.

The channel, which is different from the NFL Network (available as part of a pay TV service), offers a continuous feed of notable games from the past as well as news and information programs.

For example, as I write this, the NFL Channel is playing game previews for week 14 of the 2023 regular season. But at other times, you might a replay of last year’s Super Bowl or the 1978 Super Bowl or a key playoff game from 20 years ago. If you like old-time football for free, the NFL Channel is definitely for you and a nice alternative to the never-ending serving of paid services from the nation’s most popular sport. (Looking at you, NFL Plus.)

There are no live NFL games on the NFL Channel. However, NFL Channel does feature live game day coverage that provides fans with real-time updates of NFL game action including scores, Next Gen Stats, highlights, and more.

Maury, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

