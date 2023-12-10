By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, I subscribed to the NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV but I am not sure if I will next year. My question is will the subscription automatically renew next year? I don’t want it to because I’m not sure I will stay with YouTube TV next year. Can you help me? — Cliff, Dallas.

Cliff, I can understand your concern. The NFL Sunday Ticket this season cost anywhere from $249 to $489, depending upon the package and time when you ordered it. You certainly don’t want to be charged for the plan next year if you’re not sure you will want it again. But does the Ticket automatically renew? It depends.

Does the NFL Sunday Ticket Auto Renew?

If you purchased the plan as an add-on to your YouTube TV base package before July 10, your NFL Sunday Ticket membership won’t automatically renew next season. However, if you purchased it as a YouTube TV add-on plan on July 10, 2023 or after, your NFL Sunday Ticket membership will automatically renew every season at the then-current retail price.

That means that Google could raise the price of the base Ticket to anything and you would be on the hook unless you cancel prior to the automatic renewal. Google does not say when the automatic renewal will happen but it would be wise to cancel it now to be safe. And don’t worry. You can continue to watch the Sunday Ticket for the entire season if you cancel the auto renewal, so long as you maintain an active YouTube TV base plan. Here’s how to cancel the auto renewal:

How to Cancel the Sunday Ticket Auto Renew

1. From your computer, go to tv.youtube.com.

2. Sign in with your Google Account.

3. In the upper-right corner, tap your profile picture and tap Settings.

4. Under “Memberships,” find your NFL Sunday Ticket membership and tap Manage

5. Next to your next billing date, tap Cancel, tap Yes and then Cancel to finish.

When you sign up for the standalone NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube Primetime Channels, your subscription will automatically renew every season at the then-current retail price regardless of when you subscribed. Here’s how to cancel auto renewal for the Ticket on Primetime Channels:

1. From your mobile browser, go to youtube.com.

2. Sign in with your Google Account.

3. In the upper-right corner, tap your profile picture, and then tap Purchases and memberships.

4. Under “Memberships,” find your NFL Sunday Ticket membership and then tap Manage membership.

5. Next to your next billing date, tap Cancel.

6. Tap Next to leave feedback about why you’re canceling and then tap Confirm cancellation to finish. Once you’ve canceled your renewal, Google will email you a confirmation.

You can learn more about the Ticket’s auto renewal rules here.

Cliff, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

