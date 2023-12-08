By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, if I get an Internet plan from Comcast Xfinity, will I be able to watch ESPN’s Internet service, ESPN3, which has tons of sports? — Bob, Deale, Maryland.

Bob, the answer is yes. Before I explain, a few words about ESPN3.

What Is ESPN3?

As you note, ESPN3 is an online service that offers thousands of live events from the sports network. The channel is available to pay TV services that offer streaming and/or Internet service such as Comcast’s Xfinity. While it doesn’t have as many broadcasts as ESPN+, the network’s $9.99 a month streaming service, ESPN3 is a nice alternative. It offers NBA games, NFL Monday Night Football, college football and basketball games, international soccer matches, Grand Slam tennis and more.

How Do You Get Xfinity Flex?

If you get Xfinity Internet service, you are eligible for a free Flex set-top that offers hundreds of apps including ESPN which houses ESPN3. You can watch ESPN3 on the ESPN app for free using Flex. The only cost with Flex is a $15 one-time activation fee (plus tax) for new customers. (Note that Xfinity TV subscribers are not eligible for Flex, only Internet-only customers.)

You can get Xfinity Flex shipped directly to your home or by picking up your equipment at a local Xfinity Retail Store. Your order includes a Flex 4K streaming TV Box, Xfinity Voice Remote, power adapter HDMI cable, and Getting Started kit.

Here’s a video with more details on Flex:

You can also use your Xfinity Internet plan to watch ESPN3 for free on the Xfinity Stream app which is available on streaming devices such as Roku.

Here is an article from Xfinity with more information on watching ESPN3 with your Internet service.

Bob, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...