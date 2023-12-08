By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, the MLS Cup is on Saturday. Do you know the TV schedule and whether the game will be televised on free TV? — Juan, Arlington, Virginia.

Juan, the 2023 MLS (Major League Soccer) Cup, the league’s championship game, will be held tomorrow (December 9) at approximately 3:50 p.m. ET with the defending champion Los Angeles FC playing the Columbus Crew at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio. The game will be televised for free on Apple TV+ to Apple TV+ subscribers and free (with an antenna) on FOX, FOX Deportes, TSN, and RDS.

MLS says the broadcast will include more than 20 cameras, including four slow-motion cameras and a drone. If you’re planning to watch the game, and you have a solid Internet connection, I would suggest using the Apple TV+ feed instead of Fox, assuming you are an Apple TV+ subscriber. (If not, you can get a seven-day free trial.) The Apple TV+ stream will be 1080p HD while most Fox network affiliates will offer the game in 720p HD. The Apple TV picture should be much clearer and more vivid.

Juan, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.