By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 29 years.

TV Answer Man, I have had a DIRECTV dish for a few years now and I love your articles on DIRECTV. Do you know about the forums, DBSTalk and Satellite Guys? Are they good places for information on DIRECTV? I’m looking to expand my knowledge on the dish and DIRECTV. Are they safe, helpful? — Mike, Oxford, Mississippi.

Mike, thanks for your nice words. DBSTalk.com and SatelliteGuys.us are Internet forums which have been in existence for decades. DIRECTV and Dish customers, and other TV enthusiasts, come to the forums to share ideas and ask questions about the satellite industry and, sometimes, related issues such as DIRECTV Stream and Sling TV, the two live streaming services for DIRECTV and Dish respectively.

From my experience over the years, they are very helpful and contain good information as well as an exchange of opinions on the two satcasters. Like other social media sites, you will find a few folks being negative for negative’s sake while hiding behind anonymous monikers. But that’s a small part of the two groups. Generally, there are well-spoken and knowledgeable people on both DBSTalk and Satellite Guys and I would recommend both sites highly, particularly with other forums these days mostly dominated by talk regarding streaming. For a satellite dish owner, it’s a refreshing change to have a place with shared experiences.

Mike, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...