By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman
DIRECTV this weekend will kick off a one-week free preview of MGM+ and the company’s Movies Extra Pack plan. The preview, which will run from Saturday, June 24 through Friday, June 30, will be available on both DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream.
MGM+, which normally costs $5.99 a month, includes such recent first-run movies as Babylon, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, 80 For Brady, Women Talking and Top Gun: Maverick as well as original series such as From, A Spy Among Friends, Rogue Heroes, Godfather of Harlem and Amityville: An Origin Story.
The DIRECTV Movies Extra Pack, which normally costs $5 a month, features the following channels:
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Hallmark Drama
Sony Movies
HDNET Movies
Smithsonian Channel
Crime & Investigation
MTV Live
ShortsTV
Plus INSP on DIRECTV via Internet and DIRECTV Stream
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman