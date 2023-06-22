

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

DIRECTV this weekend will kick off a one-week free preview of MGM+ and the company’s Movies Extra Pack plan. The preview, which will run from Saturday, June 24 through Friday, June 30, will be available on both DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream.

MGM+, which normally costs $5.99 a month, includes such recent first-run movies as Babylon, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, 80 For Brady, Women Talking and Top Gun: Maverick as well as original series such as From, A Spy Among Friends, Rogue Heroes, Godfather of Harlem and Amityville: An Origin Story.

The DIRECTV Movies Extra Pack, which normally costs $5 a month, features the following channels:

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Hallmark Drama

Sony Movies

HDNET Movies

Smithsonian Channel

Crime & Investigation

MTV Live

ShortsTV

Plus INSP on DIRECTV via Internet and DIRECTV Stream

