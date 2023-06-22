

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

NBC Sports Washington, the TV home of the Washington Wizards, Washington Capitals and other DC teams, will become the Monumental Sports Network this September, the channel announced.

The name change will come after Monumental Sports & Entertainment, a company led by Ted Leonsis, the owner of the Wizards and Capitals, purchased the company from Comcast last year. (Leonsis’ outfit, which previously held a 33 percent stake in the channel, bought the remaining 67 percent from Comcast.)

As part of the switch, Monumental Sports said the channel will get new on-air graphics, digital aesthetics, branding, new studio shows, and a new interview show from veteran sportscaster/journalist, Rachel Nichols.

“When we acquired NBC Sports Washington, we committed to building the best local sports network for our fans. Today’s announcement is the first of many which reflect significant investments that we are making back into our media platform that will greatly upgrade the everyday experience for D.C. sports fans and our various partners,” shared Zach Leonsis, president of media and new enterprises for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “We’re incredibly excited to debut the many enhancements that we’ve developed over the course of this past year and believe that fans will genuinely appreciate the thoughtful approach that we’re taking to bring them closer to the teams and athletes that they love and admire.”

In addition to the Caps and Wizards, the channel is the TV home of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, the G League’s Capital City Go-Go, and the NBA 2K League’s Wizards District Gaming, all franchises owned and operated by Monumental. The company says it will also carry hundreds of hours of programming for local collegiate and high-school level games across D.C., Virginia and Maryland.

