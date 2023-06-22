By Phillip Swann
Netflix next month (July 2023) plans to add 97 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the five most interesting in my humble opinion.
Quarterback
The Netflix original documentary series, which is produced by NFL Films, follows three quarterbacks, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota (now with the Eagles), on and off the field during the 2022 season. The three QB1s wore microphones in each game and the audio will be used in the show. This ‘sounds’ like must-viewing for football fans. Debuts July 12.
The Witcher, Season Three, Volume Two
The Netflix original fantasy drama series based on the same-named book series by author Andrzej Sapkowski returns to Netflix for part two of season three. The show stars Henry Cavill (Superman) as a monster hunter known as ‘The Witcher.’ The first part of season three is scheduled for June 29 so Netflix is making fans of this cult fave wait a bit for the conclusion. And they will want to stream in because this is expected to be Cavill’s last season. Debuts July 27.
They Cloned Tyrone
The new Netflix original comedy sci-fi film stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris as an unlikely trio who investigate a mysterious cloning project by the federal government. David Alan Grier and Kiefer Sutherland come along in supporting roles. It’s supposed to be a spoof of the black exploitation films of the 1970s and with the brilliant Foxx in tow, it should be fun. Debuts July 21.
The Out-Laws
The Netflix original comedy film stars Adam DeVine as a soon-to-be-married bank manager whose life turns upside down when his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) rob his bank. Nina Dobrev plays the fiancée. Debuts July 7.
Bridemaids
The 2011 film stars Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) at the peak of her zany powers as a single woman in her 30s who turns an upcoming wedding into a series of comic misadventures. The flawless supporting cast includes Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and for fans still nostalgic for 1970s indie films, the great Jill Clayburgh. Debuts July 1.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Netflix in July 2023:
July 1
The Days (Netflix Series)
Bridesmaids
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Jumanji (1995)
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Prom Night
Ray
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek
Star Trek Into Darkness
The Sweetest Thing
Titanic
Uncle Buck
Warm Bodies
July 3
Little Angel: Volume 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (Netflix Documentary)
July 4
The King Who Never Was (Netflix Documentary)
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (Netflix Comedy)
July 5
Back to 15: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
My Happy Marriage (Netflix Anime)
WHAM! (Netflix Documentary)
July 6
Deep Fake Love (Netflix Series)
Gold Brick (Netflix Film)
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 (Netflix Series)
Wake Up, Carlo! (Netflix Family)
July 7
Fatal Seduction (Netflix Series)
Hack My Home (Netflix Series)
The Out-Laws (Netflix Film)
Seasons (Netflix Film)
July 10
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Unknown: Killer Robots (Netflix Documentary)
July 11
Nineteen to Twenty (Netflix Series)
July 12
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (Netflix Film)
Quarterback (Netflix Series)
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (Netflix Anime)
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (Netflix Series)
July 13
Burn the House Down (Netflix Series)
Devil’s Advocate (Netflix Series)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Sonic Prime: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Survival of the Thickest (Netflix Series)
July 14
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Bird Box Barcelona (Netflix Film)
Five Star Chef (Netflix Series)
Love Tactics 2 (Netflix Film)
Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
July 15
Country Queen (Netflix Series)
Morphle 3D: Season 1
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
July 16
Ride Along
July 17
Unknown: Cave of Bones (Netflix Documentary)
July 19
The (Almost) Legends (Netflix Film)
The Deepest Breath (Netflix Documentary)
July 20
Supa Team 4 (Netflix Family)
Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
July 21
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
They Cloned Tyrone (Netflix Film)
July 24
Big Eyes
Dew Drop Diaries (Netflix Family)
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (Netflix Documentary)
July 25
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (Netflix Comedy)
Sintonia: Season 4 (Netflix Series)
July 26
Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (Netflix Anime)
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals: Season 7 (Netflix Series)
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (Netflix Documentary)
July 27
Happiness for Beginners (Netflix Film)
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (Netflix Documentary)
Paradise (Netflix Film)
Today We’ll Talk About That Day (Netflix Film)
The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 (Netflix Series)
July 28
A Perfect Story (Netflix Series)
Captain Fall (Netflix Series)
D.P.: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Hidden Strike
How to Become a Cult Leader (Netflix Documentary)
Love, Sex and 30 Candles (Netflix Film)
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (Netflix Family)
The Tailor: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
July 29
The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
July 31
BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (Netflix Anime)
Dates to be announced:
The Dragon Prince: Season 5 (Netflix Family)
Dream (Netflix Film)
Kohrra (Netflix Series)
The Murderer (Netflix Film)
