Amazon next month (July 2023) plans to add 115 new TV shows and movies to its Prime Video streaming lineup. Here are the four most interesting in my humble opinion.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season Two

The first season of the teen romcom was a hit with a 91 percent approval rating at Rotten Tomatoes. In season two, Belly (Lola Tung) is still trying to decide which boy she really loves but her priorities should change when her friend’s Mom is diagnosed with cancer. Debuts July 14.

Good Omens, Season Two

The Amazon original comedy is back with Michael Sheen as the fussy angel and rare book dealer who befriends a demon, played by David Tennant. If that’s not enough for you, Jon Hamm (Mad Men) joins the fun this season as the Archangel Gabriel who shows up expectedly at the bookstore with no memory of who he is or how he got there. Debuts July 28.

80 For Brady

80 For Brady stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as four lifelong friends who set out on a journey to watch their favorite quarterback, Tom Brady, play in the Super Bowl. Before you run under the covers, or go into a Cover 3 defense, Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 58, which means it can’t be too bad and perhaps even a decent diversion for a serious football fan. Debuts July 4.

Knock at the Cabin

Knock at the Cabin, the M. Night Shyamalan thriller that’s made more than $54 million worldwide, stars Dave Bautista (Dune, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise) as a mysterious stranger who kidnaps a family in the wild because he says visions have told him to. The intrigue escalates when he’s joined by three others who have experienced the same visions. If you love the weirdness of M. Night Shyamalan, you’ll love this movie. Debuts July 25.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in July 2023 to Amazon’s Prime Video:

AVAILABLE JULY 1

MasterChef Mexico Junior S1-2 (2016)

Petticoat Junction S1-5 (1964)

1900 (1977)

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

A Star Is Born (2018)

Acts of Violence (2018)

Battle Los Angeles (2011)

Battleship (2012)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Birdman of Alcatraz (1962)

Black Rain (1989)

Black Sunday (1977)

Case 39 (2010)

Chaplin (1993)

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Class (1983)

Continental Divide (1981)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cry Macho (2021)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Force 10 from Navarone (1978)

Free Willy (1993)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Frogs (1972)

Gaslight (1944)

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)

Gladiator (2000)

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man (1991)

Hondo (1953)

Hour Of The Gun (1967)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Imagine That (2009)

Invaders from Mars (1986)

Irma La Douce (1963)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise (2006)

Jesse Stone: Night Passage (2006)

Jesse Stone: Sea Change (2007)

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold (2007)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Last Man Standing (1996)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

(2004)

Little Nicky (2000)

Man in the Moon (1991)

Marathon Man (1976)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Men in Black III (2012)

Mousehunt (1997)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Once Bitten (1985)

Paths of Glory (1957)

Puss in Boots (2011)

Rampage (2018)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rollerball (2002)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

Serpico (1973)

Sleepover (2004)

Supernova (2021)

Support the Girls (2018)

The 40-Year-Old-Virgin (2005)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Assassination Of Jesse James By The

Coward Robert Ford (2007)

The Queen of Versailles (2012)

The Big Country (1958)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Fighter (2010)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Iron Giant (1999)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Public Enemy (1931)

The Russia House (1990)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

The Train (1965)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Two Jakes (1990)

The Untouchables (1987)

Trolls World Tour (2020)

True Grit (1969)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

Unknown (2011)

Valley Girl (1983)

W. (2008)

Wicker Park (2004)

Witness For the Prosecution (1958)

You, Me and Dupree (2006)

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

AVAILABLE JULY 4

80 For Brady (2023)

AVAILABLE JULY 7

*The Horror of Dolores Roach (2023)

*Los Iniciados (2023)

The Portable Door (2023)

AVAILABLE JULY 14

*The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (2023)

The King’s Speech (2010)

AVAILABLE JULY 18

Till (2022)

AVAILABLE JULY 23

Unseen (2023)

AVAILABLE JULY 25

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

AVAILABLE JULY 28

*Good Omens S2 (2023)

*Novela (2023)

AVAILABLE JULY 29

Hardball (2001)

Heaven Can Wait (1978)

AVAILABLE JULY 31

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Date to be announced:

*Surf Girls Hawaii (2023)

* Denotes Amazon original.

