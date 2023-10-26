By Phillip Swann
Netflix next month (November 2023) plans to add 108 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion:
David Fincher Returns to Netflix
The Killer (2023)
Directed by David Fincher (and those four words alone make this one of the month’s most interesting new titles), The Killer stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin who becomes the hunted one after a botched hit. Fincher, who has helmed such works of genius as Fight Club, The Social Network, Panic Room, Zodiac and Se7en, never fails to produce an entertaining two hours (or more) and The Killer is already collecting raves for its characteristic style, clever plotlines and atmospherics. (Fincher, by the way, directed Mank for Netflix as well as was involved in the making of House of Cards for the streamer.) Debuts on Netflix on November 10.
The Crown, part one of series finale
Part one of the sixth season (the last in the series) of The Crown comes to Netflix on November 16 with the demise of Princess Diana, played flawlessly by the eloquent Elizabeth Debicki. The princess’ car accident (and the Queen’s reaction) continues to stir controversy so it will be interesting to see how Netflix handles this sensitive topic.
Squid Game: The Challenge
Netflix’s South Korean drama, Squid Game, was a huge hit for the streamer so, of course, it’s produced a reality competition show with the same games (but, hopefully, different rules.) Debuts November 22.
All Titles Coming to Netflix in November 2023
November 1
Hurricane Season
Locked In
Mysteries of the Faith
Nuovo Olimpo
Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom
Wingwomen
13 Going on 30
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
60 Days In: Season 5
The Addams Family
The Big Lebowski
The Change-Up
Desperado
Downsizing
Drag Me to Hell
Love in the Wild: Season 1
Madea’s Family Reunion
The Mummy (2017)
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pitch Perfect
The Scorpion King
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sherlock Gnomes
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Sixteen Candles
The Social Network
Ted 2
Victorious: Season 3
Whiplash
Nov. 2
All the Light We Cannot See
Cigarette Girl
Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion
Onimusha
Unicorn Academy
Nov. 3
Blue Eye Samurai
Daily Dose of Sunshine
Ferry: The Series
NYAD
Selling Sunset: Season 7
Sly
The Tailor: Season 3
Vacaciones de verano
Nov. 4
The Amazing Race: Season 17
The Amazing Race: Season 31
Insidious: The Red Door
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1
Nov. 7
Face Off: Seasons 4-5
The Improv: 60 and Still Standing
Nov. 8
The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend
The Claus Family 3
Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld
Escaping Twin Flames
Robbie Williams
Nov. 9
Akuma Kun
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre
Nov. 10
At the Moment
The Killer
Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2
Nov. 11
Laguna Beach: Season 3
Nov. 14
Criminal Code
How to Become a Mob Boss
The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive
Suburræterna
Nov. 15
Feedback
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Matt Rife: Natural Selection
Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1
Nov. 16
Best. Christmas. Ever!
The Crown: Season 6 Part 1
Downton Abbey
Harriet
In Love and Deep Water
Lone Survivor
Nov. 17
All-Time High
Believer 2
CoComelon Lane
The Dads
The Queenstown Kings
Rustin
Sagrada Familia: Season 2
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
Stamped from the Beginning
Nov. 20
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2
Nov. 21
Leo
Nov. 22
Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2
Squid Game: The Challenge
Nov. 23
Love Island USA: Season 3
My Daemon
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6
Nov. 24
A Nearly Normal Family
DOI BOY
I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me
Last Call for Istanbul
My Demon
Wedding Games
Nov. 27
Go Dog Go: Season 4
Nov. 28
Comedy Royale
Love Like a K-Drama
Onmyoji
Verified Stand-Up
Nov. 29
American Symphony
Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife
Nov. 30
The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday
Family Switch
Hard Days
Obliterated
Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2
