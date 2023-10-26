

By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, @tvanswerman

More than 30 years of experience covering TV technology.

Netflix next month (November 2023) plans to add 108 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion:

David Fincher Returns to Netflix

The Killer (2023)

Directed by David Fincher (and those four words alone make this one of the month’s most interesting new titles), The Killer stars Michael Fassbender as an assassin who becomes the hunted one after a botched hit. Fincher, who has helmed such works of genius as Fight Club, The Social Network, Panic Room, Zodiac and Se7en, never fails to produce an entertaining two hours (or more) and The Killer is already collecting raves for its characteristic style, clever plotlines and atmospherics. (Fincher, by the way, directed Mank for Netflix as well as was involved in the making of House of Cards for the streamer.) Debuts on Netflix on November 10.

The Crown, part one of series finale

Part one of the sixth season (the last in the series) of The Crown comes to Netflix on November 16 with the demise of Princess Diana, played flawlessly by the eloquent Elizabeth Debicki. The princess’ car accident (and the Queen’s reaction) continues to stir controversy so it will be interesting to see how Netflix handles this sensitive topic.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Netflix’s South Korean drama, Squid Game, was a huge hit for the streamer so, of course, it’s produced a reality competition show with the same games (but, hopefully, different rules.) Debuts November 22.

All Titles Coming to Netflix in November 2023

November 1

Hurricane Season

Locked In

Mysteries of the Faith

Nuovo Olimpo

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom

Wingwomen

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

Nov. 2

All the Light We Cannot See

Cigarette Girl

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion

Onimusha

Unicorn Academy

Nov. 3

Blue Eye Samurai

Daily Dose of Sunshine

Ferry: The Series

NYAD

Selling Sunset: Season 7

Sly

The Tailor: Season 3

Vacaciones de verano

Nov. 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

Nov. 7

Face Off: Seasons 4-5

The Improv: 60 and Still Standing

Nov. 8

The Billionaire, the Butler and the Boyfriend

The Claus Family 3

Cyberbunker: The Criminal Underworld

Escaping Twin Flames

Robbie Williams

Nov. 9

Akuma Kun

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre

Nov. 10

At the Moment

The Killer

Team Ninja Warrior: Season 2

Nov. 11

Laguna Beach: Season 3

Nov. 14

Criminal Code

How to Become a Mob Boss

The Netflix Cup: Swing to Survive

Suburræterna

Nov. 15

Feedback

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

Million Dollar Decorators: Season 1

Nov. 16

Best. Christmas. Ever!

The Crown: Season 6 Part 1

Downton Abbey

Harriet

In Love and Deep Water

Lone Survivor

Nov. 17

All-Time High

Believer 2

CoComelon Lane

The Dads

The Queenstown Kings

Rustin

Sagrada Familia: Season 2

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Stamped from the Beginning

Nov. 20

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 1-2

Nov. 21

Leo

Nov. 22

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America: Season 2

Squid Game: The Challenge

Nov. 23

Love Island USA: Season 3

My Daemon

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 6

Nov. 24

A Nearly Normal Family

DOI BOY

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me

Last Call for Istanbul

My Demon

Wedding Games

Nov. 27

Go Dog Go: Season 4

Nov. 28

Comedy Royale

Love Like a K-Drama

Onmyoji

Verified Stand-Up

Nov. 29

American Symphony

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife

Nov. 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday

Family Switch

Hard Days

Obliterated

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2

