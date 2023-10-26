

By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, @tvanswerman

Hulu next month (November 2023) plans to add 148 new movies and TV shows to its subscription Video on Demand lineup. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Fargo, Season 5, Episode 1

Noah Hawley’s ode to the Coens continues this month with a new season of black comedy and unnerving drama. The plot details are sketchy at this time (has something to do with a woman trying to shield her past from her family and town) but the cast includes Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Joe Keery and Dave Foley, among others. The first four seasons were nearly as good (perhaps even as good) as the actual Coen Brothers movies so season five is at the top of my must-watch list for the month. The premiere episode will debut on FX on November 21 with Hulu getting it on November 22.

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World

The Hulu original was first scheduled for August but got bumped to November due to the writers/actors strike. Emma Corrin (The Crown) plays Darby Hart, an amateur detective who’s invited with eight other guests by a reclusive billionaire (Clive Owen) to participate in a retreat at an exotic location. However, one of the guests is found dead, leaving Darby to prove it was a murder. The premise may sound derivative, but with Owen and Corrin on board, A Murder at the End of the World should be lots of fun. Premieres with two episodes on November 14.

The Lady Bird Diaries

This Hulu original documentary examines the Lyndon Johnson presidency through the little-known audio diaries of his wife, Claudia ‘Lady Bird’ Johnson. The recordings began on November 22, 1963, the day of the John F. Kennedy assassination and run through all five tumultuous years of LBJ as president as he presided over the Vietnam War, urban riots, and two more major assassinations (RFK and King). Debuts November 13.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in November 2023:

Nov. 1

Arthdal Chronicles: Complete Season 2 (SUBBED)

Black Cake: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 23 Premiere

Blippi & Meekah’s Very Merry Treasure Hunt: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Season 8 Episodes 414-425 (DUBBED)

A Christmas Frequency

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights (2002)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

Armageddon (1998)

Billy Madison (1995)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Carpool (1996)

Contagion (2011)

Damien: Omen II (1978)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Downhill (2020)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Final Conflict (1981)

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)

Flatliners (1990)

Friends With Money (2006)

Friendsgiving (2020)

Frozen River (2008)

Get Low (2010)

Geostorm (2017)

Garfield (2004)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

The Holiday (2006)

Inferno (2016)

In Time (2011)

Kollek (1995)

Land Ho! (2014)

The Last Duel (2021)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Marine 4: Moving Target (2015)

Men In Black (1997)

Men In Black II (2002)

Men In Black 3 (2012)

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

The Nutcracker (1993)

The Omen (1976)

Omen IV: The Awakening (1991)

The Other Woman (2014)

Outbreak (1995)

Pacific Rim (2013)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)

Poseidon (2006)

Reporting For Christmas

The Sandlot (1993)

Saving Silverman (2001)

Sea Fever (2019)

Second Best (1994)

Shallow Hal (2001)

Space Jam (1996)

Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)

Tigerland (2000)

Trance (2011)

Twister (1996)

The Waterboy (1998)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

The Wedding Singer (2005)

Nov. 2

Ancient Aliens: The Ultimate Evidence: Complete Season 9

Christmas Wars: Complete Season 1

The Kennedy Assassination: 24 Hours After

Pam’s Garden of Eden: Complete Season 2

A Christmas Frequency (2023)

A Country Christmas Story (2013)

Becoming Santa (2011)

Christmas Ever After (2020)

Christmas Love Letter (2019)

Every Day is Christmas (2018)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019)

Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding (2020)

Reporting For Christmas (2023)

Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019)

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 5

Nov. 3

Quiz Lady: Film Premiere

L.A. Law: Complete Seasons 1-8

Nov. 4

Kids Vs. Aliens (2022)

Grand Parade Dia de los Muertos (2023)

Nov. 5

God’s Time (2022)

Nov. 6

JFK: One Day in America: Complete Docuseries

Nov. 7

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Nov. 8

Vigilante: Complete Season 1 (SUB)

Ultimas Ferias: Complete Season 1

Nov. 9

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 8

The 57th Annual CMA Awards: Special Premiere

Dark Side of the Ring: Complete Season 4

The League (2023)

Mavka: The Forest Song | 2023

Nov. 10

Fool’s Paradise (2023)

One True Loves (2023)

Nov. 11

Central Intelligence (2016)

Nov. 13

The Lady Bird Diaries Documentary Premiere

Nov. 14

FX’s A Murder at the End of the World: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

Nov. 15

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story: Complete Docuseries

Soy Tu Fan: La Fiesta Continua: Complete Season 1

To Catch a Smuggler: Complete Season 6

The China Hustle (2017)

Journey To The West (2013)

Monsters (2010)

Nymphomaniac Volume II – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

Nymphomaniac Volume I – Extended Director’s Cut (2013)

Red Cliff (2008)

What Just Happened (2008)

White Bird In A Blizzard (2014)

Nov. 16

Drive with Swizz Beatz: Complete Docuseries

Nov. 17

The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs: Complete Docuseries

Black Ice (2022)

Nov. 20

Spellbound: Season 1B

Incredible Animal Journeys: Complete Docuseries

My Hero Academia: Season 6, Part 2 (DUBBED)

The Last Rider (2022)

Nov. 21

Obituary: Complete Season 1

Nov. 22

FX’s Fargo: Year 5 Premiere

Nov. 23

Elf (2003)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Jack Frost (1998)

Master Gardener (2022)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Polar Express (2004)

Nov. 24

Consecration (2023)

Life of the Party (2018)

Nov. 26

Faraway Downs: Complete Limited Series

Nov. 28

Katak the Brave Beluga (2023)

Nov. 29

The Artful Dodger: Complete Season 1

El Encargado: Complete Season 2

Life Below Zero: Complete Season 21

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin

Nov. 30

Wild Crime: Complete Season 3

A Timeless Christmas

Christmas Comes Twice

Christmas Under the Stars

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Compassionate Spy (2022)

Five Star Christmas

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Jingle Bell Bride

