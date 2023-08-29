

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

DIRECTV has sponsored another sports team/conference, but this time its social media followers will get something out of it. The company announced today that it has entered into a multi-year agreement to be a sponsor of the Big Ten conference. The Big Ten Network will create original content featuring Big Ten football and basketball and other sports that will air on the Big Ten’s and DIRECTV’s social media platforms such as X, Facebook and Instagram. The content will not require a DIRECTV subscription, however. Any user of X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram, will be able to view the ‘All-Access’ Big Ten programming. You don’t need to be a DIRECTV subscriber to watch it.

“Whether it is on the sideline, in the locker room, traveling with the team or joining practice, DIRECTV will bring fans a unique look at the action all year long. With an insider view of the Iowa Women’s Basketball team trip to Italy and Croatia, Volleyball Day in Nebraska, iconic football rivalries this fall and legendary basketball programs starting this winter, fans will have a deeper look at the Big Ten through the DIRECTV-B1G All-Access platform,” DIRECTV says in a press release.

In addition to the original content, DIRECTV will be a supporting partner of the Big Ten conference’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives as well as a presenting sponsor for at least one Big Ten championship event in each year of the partnership. The TV provider earlier this month also announced sponsorships with Notre Dame and USC.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...