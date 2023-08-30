

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I want to split the cost of a Sunday Ticket description with a friend in Nevada. I live in Texas. If we do this, will he get the same out of market games in Los Angeles that I will get in Texas? Or will he get different games? This is important because the local games are blacked out. Will the blackout be based on where we are or where I am because I set up the subscription? — Mike, Plano, Texas.

Mike, as you know, Google this year will carry the NFL Sunday Ticket after the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games was available on DIRECTV for 28 years. The company’s two streaming services, YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels, will each offer the Ticket with it being an add-on package on the former and a separate package on the latter. However, with prices now starting at $299 and ranging to $439, some fans are looking for creative ways to reduce the cost. As we reported yesterday, you could split the Ticket to two other people and bring the price down to $100.

But if you do that, will your two friends get the same benefits and games that you do as the original creator of the subscription? This is important because the Ticket only provides out-of-market games. In the example offered by Mike, would his friend in California get the out-of-market games from Texas or his home state? YouTube says that when you are watching away from home, the out-of-market games will based on your current viewing area. For example, let’s say you are based in the Dallas area, normally you could not watch the Cowboys games on the Ticket because it would be an in-market game. However, if you were in Los Angeles, and logged in to your Ticket account, the Rams and Chargers games would be blacked out but not the Cowboys games.

YouTube covers this on its Sunday Ticket Help section at its web site. “The games available to you through YouTube TV and the NFL Sunday Ticket add-on are based on your current viewing area determined by your device location. To watch YouTube TV and NFL Sunday Ticket, you must turn on location permissions for YouTube TV. If you move or travel to a different location, the games available to you may change.”

Mike, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...