ESPN has signed an agreement with Theater Sports Network to allow approximately 75 ESPN produced college football games to be live streamed this season in movie theaters. The games will include the six New Year’s bowl games including the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the Capital One Orange Bowl, the CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl, and the CFP Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game, and the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The ticket price to watch the live streamed games will be determined by participating local theaters. You can learn more and see a schedule of games in specific areas here. The regular season games will consist of ACC contests. Games that will be available this weekend include Virginia at Tennessee; North Carolina at South Carolina; LSU at Florida State; and Clemson at Duke. Unfortunately, the Theater Sports Network site does not provide specific theater locations as of this morning. However, there is a ‘Get Notified’ button to click to leave an e-mail address to get more information.

“We believe that theaters have the ability to generate excitement around live sporting events,” said Theater Sports Network COO Scott Daw said in a press release. “These events will replicate the feel of a football stadium experience as fans gather and fill theaters to watch the games on the big screen.”

