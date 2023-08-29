

TV Answer Man, I don’t want to pay the cost of a Sunday Ticket subscription because it’s too much money, particularly for the Primetime Channels sub which starts at $399. My question to you is could I split the cost with two other people because you can have two streams outside the home? Could those two streams be two other people who share the cost of the subscription? — John, Madison, Wisconsin.

John, the NFL Sunday Ticket is expensive. The YouTube TV base price for the Ticket is $299 now ($50 discount on the regular price) but that requires the $72.99 a month subscription to YouTube TV as well. The YouTube Primetime Channels base price for the Ticket is $399 ($50 discount on the regular price) and that does not include a separate subscription to YouTube TV. But could there be a way to lower the cost to as low as $100 by sharing it with other people? Answer: Yes!

YouTube is allowing unlimited streams of the Ticket at home and up to two different streams outside the home. If you get the Ticket from either YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels, you can share the password with up to two people outside the house. That means those two people could each pay one-third of the Ticket subscription, lowering the YouTube TV base price to just $100 each and the YouTube Primetime Channels base price to $133 each. Just be sure those people use your e-mail address when signing in. Otherwise, the two people will not be able to log in.

If you’re still not sure, earlier this month I asked YouTube’s support team if you can share a Ticket account with a person outside the household. And whether that person would need to use his or her device in your home at some point. The support team said the ‘periodic home use’ is the rule for YouTube TV, but an exception is being made for Sunday Ticket subscribers. So if you get the Ticket from either YouTube TV or YouTube Primetime Channels, you can share the password with up to two people outside the house thanks to the new two-stream rule for using the Ticket away from home.

John, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

