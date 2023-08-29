By Phillip Swann
Netflix next month (September 2023) plans to add 109 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here’s the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:
Sex Education, Season four (series finale)
The Netflix original British comedy/drama stars Asa Butterfield as a teen with various sexual hangups largely due to his mother (Gillian Anderson) being a promiscuous sex therapist. Yeah, that will do it every time. The show, which has won awards and critical praise, is quirky but a fun time if you’re in the mood, so to speak. Debuts September 21.
Band of Brothers
If you have never subscribed to HBO or Max, you can finally catch this brilliant 2001 miniseries based on a real-life group of World War II paratroopers. Starring Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Michael Fassbender and Donnie Wahlberg, among many others, Band of Brothers is a gripping and masterfully crafted show that brings to life the harrowing experiences of ‘Easy Company’ with remarkable authenticity. Debuts September 15.
The Pacific
In 2010, HBO premiered this outstanding companion series to Band of Brothers. Starring James Badge Dale (The Departed), The Pacific chronicles the brutal realities of World War II’s Pacific Theater. Just as good Band of Brothers, if not better. Debuts September 15.
Spy Ops
The Netflix original docudrama features real-life CIA and Mi6 as they recount their experiences in everything from overthrowing governments to tracking down cold-blooded terrorists. Yup, I’m in. Debuts September 8.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Netflix in September 2023:
8 Mile
Arrival
Baby Mama
Couples Retreat
A Day and a Half
Disenchantment: Part 5
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Fences
Field of Dreams
Friday Night Plan
Hacksaw Ridge
Happy Ending
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Kung Fu Panda 2
Land of the Lost
Love is Blind: After the Altar – Season 4
Matilda
Miss Congeniality
National Security
One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia
One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure
One Piece Episode of Skypiea
One Piece Film: Gold
One Piece Heart of Gold
One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends
Public Enemies
S.W.A.T. – Season 6
Stand by Me
Superbad
U-571
Up in the Air
Vice
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Woody Woodpecker
September 2
Love Again
September 3
Crank
Crank 2: High Voltage
Is She the Wolf?
September 5
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs
September 6
6ixtynin9 The Series
Infamy
Predators
Reporting For Duty
Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America
Tahir’s House
September 7
Dear Child
GAMERA Rebirth
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Season 3
Top Boy – Season 3
Virgin River – Season 5
What If
September 8
A Time Called You
Burning Body
Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1
Rosa Peral’s Tapes
Selling The OC – Season 2
Spy Ops
September 12
Glow Up – Season 5
Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here
The Wolf of Wall Street
September 13
Class Act
Freestyle
Wrestlers
September 14
Barbie – A Touch of Magic – Season 1
Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction
Once Upon a Crime
Thursday’s Widows
September 15
Ancient Aliens – Seasons 6-7
Band of Brothers
The Club: Part 2
El Conde
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 7
Intervention – Season 22
Love at First Sight
Miseducation
The Pacific
Surviving Summer – Season 2
Wipeout Part 1
September 16
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2
September 18
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5
September 19
Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer
The Saint of Second Chances
September 20
Hard Broken
New Amsterdam – Season 5
September 21
KENGAN ASHURA – Season 2
Scissor Seven – Season 4
Sex Education – Season 4
September 22
The Black Book
How To Deal With a Heartbreak
Love Is Blind – Season 5
Spy Kids: Armageddon
September 25
Little Baby Bum: Music Time
September 26
Who Killed Jill Dando?
September 27
Encounters
Overhaul
Street Flow 2
September 28
Castlevania: Nocturne
Love is in the Air
The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo
September 29
Choona
Do Not Disturb
Love Is Blind – Season 5
Nowhere
Power Rangers Cosmic Fury
Dates to be announced later:
The Devil’s Plan
Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso
Song of the Bandits
Vasco Rossi: Living It
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Directed by Wes Anderson)
