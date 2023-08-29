

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Netflix next month (September 2023) plans to add 109 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here’s the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Sex Education, Season four (series finale)

The Netflix original British comedy/drama stars Asa Butterfield as a teen with various sexual hangups largely due to his mother (Gillian Anderson) being a promiscuous sex therapist. Yeah, that will do it every time. The show, which has won awards and critical praise, is quirky but a fun time if you’re in the mood, so to speak. Debuts September 21.

Band of Brothers

If you have never subscribed to HBO or Max, you can finally catch this brilliant 2001 miniseries based on a real-life group of World War II paratroopers. Starring Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Michael Fassbender and Donnie Wahlberg, among many others, Band of Brothers is a gripping and masterfully crafted show that brings to life the harrowing experiences of ‘Easy Company’ with remarkable authenticity. Debuts September 15.

The Pacific

In 2010, HBO premiered this outstanding companion series to Band of Brothers. Starring James Badge Dale (The Departed), The Pacific chronicles the brutal realities of World War II’s Pacific Theater. Just as good Band of Brothers, if not better. Debuts September 15.

Spy Ops

The Netflix original docudrama features real-life CIA and Mi6 as they recount their experiences in everything from overthrowing governments to tracking down cold-blooded terrorists. Yup, I’m in. Debuts September 8.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Netflix in September 2023:

8 Mile

Arrival

Baby Mama

Couples Retreat

A Day and a Half

Disenchantment: Part 5

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Fences

Field of Dreams

Friday Night Plan

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Ending

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Kung Fu Panda 2

Land of the Lost

Love is Blind: After the Altar – Season 4

Matilda

Miss Congeniality

National Security

One Piece Adventure of Nebulandia

One Piece Episode of East Blue – Luffy and His Four Crewmates’ Great Adventure

One Piece Episode of Skypiea

One Piece Film: Gold

One Piece Heart of Gold

One Piece: 3D2Y – Overcome Ace’s Death! Luffy’s Vow to His Friends

Public Enemies

S.W.A.T. – Season 6

Stand by Me

Superbad

U-571

Up in the Air

Vice

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Woody Woodpecker

September 2

Love Again

September 3

Crank

Crank 2: High Voltage

Is She the Wolf?

September 5

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

September 6

6ixtynin9 The Series

Infamy

Predators

Reporting For Duty

Scout’s Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Tahir’s House

September 7

Dear Child

GAMERA Rebirth

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Season 3

Top Boy – Season 3

Virgin River – Season 5

What If

September 8

A Time Called You

Burning Body

Pokémon: To be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series: Part 1

Rosa Peral’s Tapes

Selling The OC – Season 2

Spy Ops

September 12

Glow Up – Season 5

Michelle Wolf: It’s Great to Be Here

The Wolf of Wall Street

September 13

Class Act

Freestyle

Wrestlers

September 14

Barbie – A Touch of Magic – Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction

Once Upon a Crime

Thursday’s Widows

September 15

Ancient Aliens – Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2

El Conde

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons – Season 7

Intervention – Season 22

Love at First Sight

Miseducation

The Pacific

Surviving Summer – Season 2

Wipeout Part 1

September 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

September 18

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark: Chapter 5

September 19

Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer

The Saint of Second Chances

September 20

Hard Broken

New Amsterdam – Season 5

September 21

KENGAN ASHURA – Season 2

Scissor Seven – Season 4

Sex Education – Season 4

September 22

The Black Book

How To Deal With a Heartbreak

Love Is Blind – Season 5

Spy Kids: Armageddon

September 25

Little Baby Bum: Music Time

September 26

Who Killed Jill Dando?

September 27

Encounters

Overhaul

Street Flow 2

September 28

Castlevania: Nocturne

Love is in the Air

The Darkness within La Luz del Mundo

September 29

Choona

Do Not Disturb

Love Is Blind – Season 5

Nowhere

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

Dates to be announced later:

The Devil’s Plan

Ice Cold: Murder, Coffee and Jessica Wongso

Song of the Bandits

Vasco Rossi: Living It

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Directed by Wes Anderson)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...