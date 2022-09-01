Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service, is now offering its Peacock Premium plan for $1.99 a month for 12 months, a $3 a month discount over the regular $4.99 a month price.

The deal is available until September 30 and it’s only good for new customers, not existing ones.

The Premium package, which includes ads, provides more than 80,000 hours of programming plus hit movies and live sports including recent theatrical films, Notre Dame football, NFL games, MLB Sunday morning games and more. Peacock will also become the exclusive home of the soap opera, Days of Our Lives, starting September 12.

The streamer’s Premium Plus plan, which does not include ads, remains at $9.99 a month.

The discounted Premium offer can be purchased monthly for $1.99 a month or annually for $19.99. The reduced price will revert to the regular rate once the 12 months are over. (You can cancel your membership at any time.)

Peacock also has a free plan which includes more than 10,000 hours of programming.

In related news, Peacock recently began adding 4K titles to its lineup, including the following movies:

* The Black Phone, the new horror film (streaming exclusively on Peacock) starring Ethan Hawke;

* Uncut Gems, the 2019 Adam Sandler crime drama that first streamed on Netflix;

* They/Them, the 2022 horror film set in a gay conversion camp (Kevin Bacon stars);

* Fast and Furious, the auto adventure series starring a cast of thousands including Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. (Not all films in the series are in 4K on Peacock, but some are.)

* You Should Have Left, the 2020 horror film starring the aforementioned Mr. Bacon and Amanda Seyfried.

The streamer is planning to provide live sports in 4K starting in 2023.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

