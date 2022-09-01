HBO Max today is adding 80 new movies to its streaming lineup, and tomorrow it will add the 2022 theatrical box office hit, Elvis.
Today’s new films include The Accused, the intense 1988 drama (based on a true story) starring Jodie Foster in an Academy Award-winning performance as a rape victim who struggles to find justice in an unjust system; The Bad and the Beautiful, the cheeky 1952 drama starring Kirk Douglas as a ruthless film producer who exploits everyone close to him (including Lana Turner) to fulfill his cinematic vision; Glory, the powerful 1989 drama chronicling the important role of African-American soldiers (played by Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman, among others) in the Union army during the Civil War; and Jailhouse Rock, the 1957 musical drama starring that force of nature named Elvis Presley as a prisoner who becomes a rock star after his release.
And speaking of Elvis…HBO Max tomorrow will add Elvis the movie, the Warner Bros. biofilm starring Austin Butler as the legendary King of Roll ‘n’ Roll. The film, which has grossed more than $270 million worldwide since its premiere just two months ago, is also a hit with the critics. Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives Elvis a score of 78 out of a possible 100 based on 364 reviews.
“The standard rock biopic formula gets all shook up in Elvis, with (director) Baz Luhrmann’s dazzling energy and style perfectly complemented by Austin Butler’s outstanding lead performance,” the site states, summarizing the reviews. (The audience score at Rottentomatoes.com is even better with a 94.)
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Tom Hanks is generating Oscar buzz for his supporting performance as Elvis’ longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker, while Olivia DeJonge (The Staircase) is also winning praise for her portrayal of Elvis’ wife, Priscilla.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to HBO Max. (Films with HBO in parenthesis have also been added to the cable/satellite version of HBO.)
The Accused, 1988 (HBO)
Airplane II: The Sequel, 1982 (HBO)
Airplane!, 1980 (HBO)
Andy Hardy Comes Home, 1958
Andy Hardy Gets Spring Fever, 1939
Andy Hardy Meets a Debutante, 1940
Andy Hardy’s Blonde Trouble, 1944
Andy Hardy’s Double Life, 1942
Andy Hardy’s Private Secretary, 1941
Angela, 1995
Another Thin Man, 1939
The Bad and the Beautiful, 1952
Bandslam, 2009 (HBO)
The Beach Bum, 2019 (HBO)
Beau Travail, 1999
Cat People, 1942
The Courtship of Andy Hardy, 1942
Divergent, 2014 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Allegiant, 2016 (HBO)
The Divergent Series: Insurgent, 2015 (HBO)
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Double Trouble, 1967
Dragon Blade, 2015 (HBO)
Elvis on Tour, 1972
The Eyes of My Mother, 2016 (HBO)
The Eyes of Orson Welles, 2018
Frankenstein, 1970
Girl Happy, 1965
Glory, 1989
Harper, 1966
Holiday, 1930
Click Amazon: See 1-Day-Only Deals!
Hook, Line and Sinker, 1931
The Host, 2013 (HBO)
Hot Tub Time Machine, 2010 (HBO) (Extended Version)
In the Fade, 2017 (HBO)
It Happened at the World’s Fair, 1963
Jailhouse Rock, 1957
Killer Elite, 2011 (HBO)
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean, 1972
Life of Crime, 2014 (HBO)
Meet Dave, 2008 (HBO)
Melancholia, 2011 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine, 1981 (HBO) (Extended Version)
My Week with Marilyn, 2011 (HBO)
The Nitwits, 1935
The Oklahoma Kid, 1939
Operation Crossbow, 1965
The Outfit, 1973
Please Stand By, 2017 (HBO)
Ratcatcher, 1999
Red Dust, 1932
The Ring Two, 2005 (HBO) (Extended Version)
Rita, Sue and Bob Too, 1987
Road to Singapore, 1931
Rocknrolla, 2008 (HBO)
Rosetta, 1999
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
The Scapegoat, 1959
The Sea Wolf, 1941
Screaming Eagles, 1956
Shadow Dancer, 2012 (HBO)
Shadow of the Thin Man, 1941
Song of the Thin Man, 1947
Spinout, 1966
The Tailor of Panama, 2001 (HBO)
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, 1986 (HBO) (Extended Version)
There Was a Crooked Man, 1970
Till the End of Time, 1946
Topsy-Turvy, 1999
Torpedo Run, 1958
Varda by Agnès, 2019
Village of the Damned, 1960
Waterloo Bridge, 1940
We’re All Going To The World’s Fair, 2021
What Lies Beneath, 2000 (HBO)
Where the Boys Are, 1960
Wild Hogs, 2007 (HBO)
Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!
Woman Walks Ahead, 2017 (HBO)
Working Girls, 1986
Young Guns, 1988
Young Guns II, 1990
Zandy’s Bride, 1974
Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman