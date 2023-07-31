By The TV Answer Man team
Hulu on Tuesday (August 1) will add 57 new films to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here’s the four best, in our humble opinion:
1. Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park, the 1993 movie directed by Steven Spielberg, is an absolute masterpiece that continues to awe and captivate audiences even decades after its release. With groundbreaking special effects, a thrilling plot, and memorable performances, this dinosaur-packed adventure remains an enduring classic of the sci-fi genre. Spielberg skillfully balances wonder and terror, immersing viewers in the marvel of a resurrected prehistoric world while weaving a cautionary tale about the dangers of tampering with nature.
2. Midnight in Paris (2011)
Midnight in Paris, the 2011 film written and directed by Woody Allen, is a whimsical and enchanting exploration of nostalgia, creativity, and the allure of the past. Owen Wilson’s charismatic performance as a disillusioned writer embarks on a time-traveling adventure every night in 1920s Paris, meeting literary giants and artistic luminaries, adds depth and charm to the narrative. Allen’s witty and poignant screenplay, accompanied by a delightful ensemble cast, crafts a unique and unforgettable cinematic gem that resonates with both its whimsy and underlying philosophical themes.
3. Damsels In Distress (2011; released in United States in 2012.)
Damsels In Distress is a quirky and refreshing comedy that breathes new life into the college campus genre. Director Whit Stillman’s witty dialogue and cleverly absurd scenarios create an engaging and eccentric world inhabited by a group of well-meaning but eccentric college girls led by the charismatic Greta Gerwig. The film’s unique blend of satire and sincerity explores themes of friendship, romance, and the pursuit of bettering oneself through an unusual and amusing lens.
4. Phone Booth (2003)
Phone Booth is a riveting and suspenseful thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Colin Farrell delivers a compelling performance as a morally flawed publicist held hostage in a New York City phone booth by an unseen sniper, expertly portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland’s menacing voice. Director Joel Schumacher masterfully crafts an intense and claustrophobic atmosphere, tightly weaving together a cat-and-mouse game of wit and deception.
Here’s the complete list of movies that will be added tomorrow (August 1) to Hulu:
A Dangerous Method 2011
The A-Team 2010
Australia 2008
Cantinflas 2014
The Craft 1996
Crash Pad 2017
The Croods 2013
Crush 2002
D.E.B.S. 2005
Damsels In Distress 2012
Dance With Me 1998
Darling Companion 2012
Enemy of the State 1998
Eragon 2006
Five Feet Apart 2019
The Hills Have Eyes 2006
Hotel Transylvania 2012
In Time 2011
Jurassic Park 1993
Jurassic Park III 2001
Labyrinth 1986
Leap Year 2010
The Lincoln Lawyer 2012
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 1997
Love & Other Drugs 2010
Midnight In Paris 2011
Mortal Komba 2021
Moscow On The Hudson 1984
Notting Hill 1999
One For The Money 2012
The One I Love 2014
Ong-Bak 2003
Ong Bak 2 2008
Ong Bak 3 2010
Only Lovers Left Alive 2014
Pandorum 2009
Phone Booth 2003
Practical Magic 1998
The Punisher 2004
Punisher: War Zone 2008
The Pursuit of Happyness 2006
Red 2010
Red 2 2013
Shark Tale 2004
Simply Irresistible 1999
Stay 2005
Stealing Harvard 2002
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine 2015
Take This Waltz 2011
Turistas 2006
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail 2009
Unfaithful 2002
Waking Ned Devine 1998
We’re The Millers 2013
What’s Your Number? 2011
Zoom 2006
