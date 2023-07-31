By The TV Answer Man team

Hulu on Tuesday (August 1) will add 57 new films to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here’s the four best, in our humble opinion:

1. Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park, the 1993 movie directed by Steven Spielberg, is an absolute masterpiece that continues to awe and captivate audiences even decades after its release. With groundbreaking special effects, a thrilling plot, and memorable performances, this dinosaur-packed adventure remains an enduring classic of the sci-fi genre. Spielberg skillfully balances wonder and terror, immersing viewers in the marvel of a resurrected prehistoric world while weaving a cautionary tale about the dangers of tampering with nature.

2. Midnight in Paris (2011)

Midnight in Paris, the 2011 film written and directed by Woody Allen, is a whimsical and enchanting exploration of nostalgia, creativity, and the allure of the past. Owen Wilson’s charismatic performance as a disillusioned writer embarks on a time-traveling adventure every night in 1920s Paris, meeting literary giants and artistic luminaries, adds depth and charm to the narrative. Allen’s witty and poignant screenplay, accompanied by a delightful ensemble cast, crafts a unique and unforgettable cinematic gem that resonates with both its whimsy and underlying philosophical themes.

3. Damsels In Distress (2011; released in United States in 2012.)

Damsels In Distress is a quirky and refreshing comedy that breathes new life into the college campus genre. Director Whit Stillman’s witty dialogue and cleverly absurd scenarios create an engaging and eccentric world inhabited by a group of well-meaning but eccentric college girls led by the charismatic Greta Gerwig. The film’s unique blend of satire and sincerity explores themes of friendship, romance, and the pursuit of bettering oneself through an unusual and amusing lens.

4. Phone Booth (2003)

Phone Booth is a riveting and suspenseful thriller that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish. Colin Farrell delivers a compelling performance as a morally flawed publicist held hostage in a New York City phone booth by an unseen sniper, expertly portrayed by Kiefer Sutherland’s menacing voice. Director Joel Schumacher masterfully crafts an intense and claustrophobic atmosphere, tightly weaving together a cat-and-mouse game of wit and deception.

Here’s the complete list of movies that will be added tomorrow (August 1) to Hulu:

A Dangerous Method 2011

The A-Team 2010

Australia 2008

Cantinflas 2014

The Craft 1996

Crash Pad 2017

The Croods 2013

Crush 2002

D.E.B.S. 2005

Damsels In Distress 2012

Dance With Me 1998

Darling Companion 2012

Enemy of the State 1998

Eragon 2006

Five Feet Apart 2019

The Hills Have Eyes 2006

Hotel Transylvania 2012

In Time 2011

Jurassic Park 1993

Jurassic Park III 2001

Labyrinth 1986

Leap Year 2010

The Lincoln Lawyer 2012

The Lost World: Jurassic Park 1997

Love & Other Drugs 2010

Midnight In Paris 2011

Mortal Komba 2021

Moscow On The Hudson 1984

Notting Hill 1999

One For The Money 2012

The One I Love 2014

Ong-Bak 2003

Ong Bak 2 2008

Ong Bak 3 2010

Only Lovers Left Alive 2014

Pandorum 2009

Phone Booth 2003

Practical Magic 1998

The Punisher 2004

Punisher: War Zone 2008

The Pursuit of Happyness 2006

Red 2010

Red 2 2013

Shark Tale 2004

Simply Irresistible 1999

Stay 2005

Stealing Harvard 2002

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine 2015

Take This Waltz 2011

Turistas 2006

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail 2009

Unfaithful 2002

Waking Ned Devine 1998

We’re The Millers 2013

What’s Your Number? 2011

Zoom 2006

