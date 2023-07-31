

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Amazon tomorrow (Tuesday, August 1) will add 66 new movies to its Prime streaming lineup. Here are the four best, in my humble opinion:

1. Traffic (2000)

Director Steven Soderbergh’s brilliant drama on the travails of the war on drugs and its effect on common day Americans. The outstanding ensemble cast includes Michael Douglas as the federal drug czar, Catherine Zeta-Jones as the wife of a cartel boss, Benico del Toro as a Mexican cop who must work both sides of the fence (literally and figuratively), Don Cheadle as a DEA agent and Erika Christensen as Douglas’ drug addicted daughter. Great film with great performances from all aforementioned and more.

2. American Gigolo (1980)

The 1980 drama from director/writer Paul Schrader stars Richard Gere as a high-class male escort who gets entangled in a murder mystery while serving the wealthy women of Beverly Hills. The film, which features the lush synthesizer music of Giorgio Moroder, and a driving, balls to the wall opening tune from Blondie (Call Me), does more to announce the beginning of the hedonistic 80s than any other piece of art. American Gigolo also made Gere a star and showed the cinema world that Schrader was more than a writer of great films such as Taxi Driver.

3. Dirty Harry (1971)

The 1971 police drama stars Clint Eastwood as the no-blinking San Francisco police detective who sometimes forgets his shot-count. More than 50 years later, the film continues to trigger (pun alert) controversy over its apparent endorsement of unlawful behavior by law enforcement. But it’s a great action film that still holds up.

4. Frost/Nixon (2009)

Frost/Nixon is a riveting and thought-provoking political drama that masterfully recreates the intense showdown between British talk show host David Frost and former President Richard Nixon. Directed by Ron Howard, the film delves into the tense interviews that took place after the Watergate scandal, capturing the power struggle and vulnerability of both men as they battle for control of the narrative. Michael Sheen’s remarkable portrayal of Frost and Frank Langella’s Oscar-nominated performance as Nixon bring depth and authenticity to their characters, elevating the film to a gripping exploration of ambition, redemption, and the pursuit of truth.

Here is the complete list of new movies that will be added on Tuesday, August 1, to Amazon Prime, which is free with a Prime membership:

Matlock (1987)

3 Idiotas (2017)

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Amadeus (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Behind the Sun (2001)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

Cahill: U.S. Marshall (1973)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Chato’s Land (1972)

City of Men (2008)

City Slickers (1991)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Filth (2004)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gonzo (2008)

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

Hollywood: The Great Stars (1963)

I Wish (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Killers (2010)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Missing in Action (1984)

Missing in Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Monster’s Ball (2002)

One for the Money (2012)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Pinero (2001)

Posse (1993)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Rumor Has It (2005)

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Stealth (2005)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

Swordfish (2001)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Goonies (1985)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The Punisher (2004)

The Watch (2012)

Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead (1995)

Traffic (2001)

Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017)

Valentina’s Wedding (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Ya veremos (2018)

Yes Man (2008)

