By The TV Answer Man team

Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported free service, next month (August 2023) is adding 47 new titles, mostly movies. Here are the 4 best movies, in our humble opinion:

1. Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park, the 1993 movie directed by Steven Spielberg, is an absolute masterpiece that continues to awe and captivate audiences even decades after its release. With groundbreaking special effects, a thrilling plot, and memorable performances, this dinosaur-packed adventure remains an enduring classic of the sci-fi genre. Spielberg skillfully balances wonder and terror, immersing viewers in the marvel of a resurrected prehistoric world while weaving a cautionary tale about the dangers of tampering with nature.

2. Damsels In Distress (2011; released in United States in 2012.)

Damsels In Distress is a quirky and refreshing comedy that breathes new life into the college campus genre. Director Whit Stillman’s witty dialogue and cleverly absurd scenarios create an engaging and eccentric world inhabited by a group of well-meaning but eccentric college girls led by the charismatic Greta Gerwig. The film’s unique blend of satire and sincerity explores themes of friendship, romance, and the pursuit of bettering oneself through an unusual and amusing lens.

3. Tombstone (1993)

Tombstone, the 1993 western starring Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp and Val Kilmer as Doc ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’ Holliday. Russell is good, but Kilmer is masterful in the role of the terminally ill gunslinger who seems to tempt (and cheat) death at every turn.

4. The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Magnificent Seven, released in 1960, is an absolute cinematic triumph that continues to stand the test of time. Director John Sturges masterfully brings together an ensemble cast of iconic actors, including Yul Brynner and Steve McQueen, in a thrilling and emotional tale of valor and camaraderie. This classic western epic is a captivating blend of action, drama, and memorable character development, set against stunning cinematography and a stirring musical score.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Amazon’s Freevee in August:

Aug. 1

MacGyver, Seasons 1-5 (2016)

The Flatshare (2022)

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Damsels in Distress (2011)

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Rides a Horse (1967)

Death Warrant (1990)

F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Inferno (2016)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Madagascar (2005)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Old (2021)

Parenthood (1989)

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Picture This (2008)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Running with the Devil (2019)

Shaft (2000)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Darkest Minds (2018)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

The Revenant (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

Tombstone (1993)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

Aug. 8

The Emoji Movie (2017)

Aug. 10

Copshop (2021)

Aug. 18

Puppy Love (2023)

