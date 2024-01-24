By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, do you know how you can watch the old NBC show, Miami Vice, with Don Johnson, on streaming. I loved that show!! — Winnie, Salina, Kansas.

Winnie, Miami Vice, the NBC dramatic series which ran from 1984 to 1989, starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as Armani-clad undercover detectives battling bad guys during the 1980s cocaine rush in southern Florida.

The show, which featured the guiding hand of executive producer Michael Mann (Heat, Collateral), was arguably the first prestige TV show in our history. Miami Vice episodes, which were often accompanied by moody hit tunes from musicians such as Phil Collins, Russ Ballard and Glenn Frey, looked and felt more like cinema than primetime TV.

Vice also benefited from an incredible procession of young supporting players who later went on to become stars on their own, including Bruce Willis, Jimmy Smits, Michael Madsen, John Turturro, Michael Richards, Bill Paxton, Helena Bonham Carter and Annette Bening, among many others.



Pre-Die Hard Bruce Willis in season one of Miami Vice.

But now that I have whet your appetite, the question is: Is Miami Vice available on streaming. Answer: Yes! In fact, Tubi, the ads-included free streaming service, has all five seasons in its lineup. Yes, it includes ads but so what? So did the original airings on NBC, right?

You can watch all five seasons of Miami Vice on Tubi here.

Winnie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

