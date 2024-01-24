By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, do you know if DIRECTV will show the Australian Open in 4K, too? I saw your post about YouTube TV having it in 4K. Thanks! — Terry, Akron, Ohio.

Terry, DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream have joined YouTube TV in announcing they will air the semifinals and finals matches of the 2024 Australian Open tennis tournament in 4K from ESPN.

The tournament, which is being simulcast in HD on ESPN, started January 13 and will run until January 28 with the Men’s Finals. DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and YouTube TV will begin offering 4K coverage on Thursday (January 25) at 3:30 a.m. ET with the Women’s semifinals. The first Men’s semifinals, which will air at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, will also be available in 4K as will the second Men’s semifinals match at 3:30 a.m. ET on Friday (January 26).

Then, the Women’s finals will be in 4K at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday (January 27) and the Men’s finals will be in 4K on Sunday (January 28) at 3:30 a.m. ET.

DIRECTV’s 4K coverage will be on channel 106. There is no additional fee needed to watch 4K on DIRECTV but you will need a programming package that includes ESPN. (DIRECTV’s satellite subscribers will also need a 4K-enabled set-top supplied by the TV provider.) To watch 4K programming on YouTube TV, you must get the 4K add-on plan for $9.99 a month in addition to the base package of $72.99 a month.

It’s possible that other TV providers, such as Dish and Comcast, will offer the Australian Open in 4K as well. We will update this article if we get more information on additional providers.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.



The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

