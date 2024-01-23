By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

YouTube TV has announced today that it will air select coverage of the Australian Open tennis tournament in 4K from ESPN.

The tournament, which is being simulcast in HD on ESPN, started January 13 and will run until January 28 with the Men’s Finals. YouTube TV will begin offering 4K coverage on Thursday (January 25) at 3:30 a.m. ET with the Women’s semifinals. The first Men’s semifinals, which will air at 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, will also be available in 4K as will the second Men’s semifinals match at 3:30 a.m. ET on Friday (January 26).

Then, the Women’s finals will be in 4K at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday (January 27) and the Men’s finals will be in 4K on Sunday (January 28) at 3:30 a.m. ET.

To watch 4K programming on YouTube TV, you must get the 4K add-on plan for $9.99 a month in addition to the base package of $72.99 a month.

It’s possible that other TV providers, such as DIRECTV and Comcast, will offer the Australian Open in 4K as well. We will update this article if we get more information on additional providers.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

