By Phillip Swann

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

Dish and Mission Broadcasting have signed a new carriage agreement, ending a 12-month blackout of 27 Mission-owned local stations in 25 markets. The Mission-owned station/markets include New York. Providence, Rhode Island, Little Rock, Albuquerque, Abilene, Texas, Albany, New York and Erie, Pennsylvania, among others. You can see a complete list here.

“We are delighted to have reached a new distribution agreement with DISH Network, and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship,” stated Dennis Thatcher, president of Mission Broadcasting.

Dish did not issue a statement regarding the settlement.

The nation’s second largest satellite TV service is still involved in local channel disputes with White Knight and Cox Media. However, the satcaster last weekend also settled a fee fight with Lilly Broadcasting.

