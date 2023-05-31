

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Paramount+ next month (June 2023) plans to add 151 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Joe Pickett, season two premiere

The Paramount original crime drama series stars Michael Dorman as a Wyoming game warden who protects the land against everything from environmental terrorists to cowboy hitmen to psycho animal mutilators. (And you thought you had a tough job.) Based on a series of novels, Joe Pickett’s first season captured a 76 score from viewers at Rotten Tomatoes. Debuts on June 4. Season one now streaming.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, season two premiere

The 11th Star Trek spin-off stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike as he guides the crew of the USS Enterprise looking for new worlds in the 23rd Century. Rotten Tomatoes gives season one a critical score of 99 and an audience score of 80. Sounds like another Star Trek success story. Debuts June 15. Season one now streaming.

Star Trek Movie Marathon

And speaking of Star Trek, Paramount+ will add 11 Star Trek movies in June:

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

If the new series isn’t enough for you… Debuts June 1.

The 76th Annual Tony Awards

The annual theaterfest is scheduled to convene on June 11 at 8 p.m. ET at the United Palace in New York with Ariana DeBose returning as host for the second straight year. Award shows of any kind tend to get hammy, and no one gets more hammy than performers from the Great White Way, but you won’t see a better display of musical and dancing talent than during the Tony awards. The guys and gals go all out for this one. Debuts June 11. (Note: The WGA writer’s strike could interrupt the event.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in June:

June 1

iCarly Season 3 premiere

2 Days In The Valley

A Chorus Line

A Very Brady Sequel

A Woman Possessed

Action Point

Adventureland

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2

Another 48 Hrs.

Arrival

Bebe’s Kids

Better Luck Tomorrow

Bugsy

Clockstoppers (2002)

Commando

Commando (Director’s Cut)

Courage Under Fire

Dance Flick

Dangerous Exile

Dirty Dancing

Drillbit Taylor

EuroTrip

Fiddler On the Roof

Four Brothers

From Beyond

Gang Related

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hair (1979)

Happy Anniversary

He Who Must Die

Hoosiers

Hot Cars

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Hot Rod Gang

House of Secrets

Huk!

If Beale Street Could Talk

In & Out

Intersection

It’s a Pleasure

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jungle Heat

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Lady of Vengeance

Live and Let Die

Look Who’s Talking

Lost Lagoon

Machete

Malta Story

Monster Trucks

My Cousin Vinny

National Velvet

No Escape

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

One Way Out

Pineapple Express

Rango

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Riders to the Stars

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run for the Sun

Say Anything

Sea Fury

Selma

Shadow of Suspicion

Shoot First

Sliver

Smoke Signals

Snatch

Something’s Gotta Give

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

Stomp the Yard

Switchback

Ten Days to Tulara

The Alamo

The Bounty

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Four Feathers

The Gift

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Love Letter

The Man in the Net

The Missing Lady

The One That Got Away

The Queen

The Rabbit Trap

The Relic

The Rugrats Movie

The Scarf

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Secret Of Nimh

The Social Network

The Spanish Gardener

The Time Machine

The Tuxedo

The Untouchables

The Walking Target

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

The Young Doctors

Timbuktu

Too Many Crooks

Top of the World

UFO

Uncommon Valor

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

Woman of the Year

Wuthering Heights (2003)

You Have to Run Fast

June 2

Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere

Love ALLways premiere

June 4

Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere

June 5

Margaux

June 6

Destination European Nights premiere

June 7

Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)

MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)

The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)

Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o

June 11

The 76th Annual Tony Awards

June 14

One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)

The Color of Care

The Last Cowboy (Season 2)

June 15

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere

There’s Something Wrong with the Children

June 20

FBI True Season 3 premiere

June 21

Ex on the Beach (Season 5)

The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)

June 25

The Gold premiere

June 26

Project Almanac

June 28

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)

Bruce Springsteen – Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live in New York City

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert

My True Crime Story (Season 1)

Side Hustle (Season 2)

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)

June 30

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

