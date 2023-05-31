By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman
Paramount+ next month (June 2023) plans to add 151 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:
Joe Pickett, season two premiere
The Paramount original crime drama series stars Michael Dorman as a Wyoming game warden who protects the land against everything from environmental terrorists to cowboy hitmen to psycho animal mutilators. (And you thought you had a tough job.) Based on a series of novels, Joe Pickett’s first season captured a 76 score from viewers at Rotten Tomatoes. Debuts on June 4. Season one now streaming.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, season two premiere
The 11th Star Trek spin-off stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike as he guides the crew of the USS Enterprise looking for new worlds in the 23rd Century. Rotten Tomatoes gives season one a critical score of 99 and an audience score of 80. Sounds like another Star Trek success story. Debuts June 15. Season one now streaming.
Star Trek Movie Marathon
And speaking of Star Trek, Paramount+ will add 11 Star Trek movies in June:
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition
If the new series isn’t enough for you… Debuts June 1.
The 76th Annual Tony Awards
The annual theaterfest is scheduled to convene on June 11 at 8 p.m. ET at the United Palace in New York with Ariana DeBose returning as host for the second straight year. Award shows of any kind tend to get hammy, and no one gets more hammy than performers from the Great White Way, but you won’t see a better display of musical and dancing talent than during the Tony awards. The guys and gals go all out for this one. Debuts June 11. (Note: The WGA writer’s strike could interrupt the event.)
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in June:
June 1
iCarly Season 3 premiere
2 Days In The Valley
A Chorus Line
A Very Brady Sequel
A Woman Possessed
Action Point
Adventureland
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Another 48 Hrs.
Arrival
Bebe’s Kids
Better Luck Tomorrow
Bugsy
Clockstoppers (2002)
Commando
Commando (Director’s Cut)
Courage Under Fire
Dance Flick
Dangerous Exile
Dirty Dancing
Drillbit Taylor
EuroTrip
Fiddler On the Roof
Four Brothers
From Beyond
Gang Related
Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hair (1979)
Happy Anniversary
He Who Must Die
Hoosiers
Hot Cars
Hot Pursuit (1987)
Hot Rod Gang
House of Secrets
Huk!
If Beale Street Could Talk
In & Out
Intersection
It’s a Pleasure
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jungle Heat
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Lady of Vengeance
Live and Let Die
Look Who’s Talking
Lost Lagoon
Machete
Malta Story
Monster Trucks
My Cousin Vinny
National Velvet
No Escape
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
One Way Out
Pineapple Express
Rango
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Riders to the Stars
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Run for the Sun
Say Anything
Sea Fury
Selma
Shadow of Suspicion
Shoot First
Sliver
Smoke Signals
Snatch
Something’s Gotta Give
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition
Stomp the Yard
Switchback
Ten Days to Tulara
The Alamo
The Bounty
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Four Feathers
The Gift
The Great Train Robbery (1979)
The Love Letter
The Man in the Net
The Missing Lady
The One That Got Away
The Queen
The Rabbit Trap
The Relic
The Rugrats Movie
The Scarf
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
The Secret Of Nimh
The Social Network
The Spanish Gardener
The Time Machine
The Tuxedo
The Untouchables
The Walking Target
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
The Young Doctors
Timbuktu
Too Many Crooks
Top of the World
UFO
Uncommon Valor
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
Woman of the Year
Wuthering Heights (2003)
You Have to Run Fast
June 2
Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere
Love ALLways premiere
June 4
Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere
June 5
Margaux
June 6
Destination European Nights premiere
June 7
Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)
MTV Movie & TV Awards
The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)
The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)
Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o
June 11
The 76th Annual Tony Awards
June 14
One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)
The Color of Care
The Last Cowboy (Season 2)
June 15
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere
There’s Something Wrong with the Children
June 20
FBI True Season 3 premiere
June 21
Ex on the Beach (Season 5)
The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)
June 25
The Gold premiere
June 26
Project Almanac
June 28
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)
Bruce Springsteen – Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live in New York City
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert
My True Crime Story (Season 1)
Side Hustle (Season 2)
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)
June 30
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
