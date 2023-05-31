

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

During Monday night’s TNT broadcast of the Boston Celtics-Miami Heat Eastern Conference game seven, there were several free but illegal steams of the contest circulating on social media, including Twitter. The pirated broadcasts were so numerous that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban tweeted:

“Got a personal question for everyone watching heats vs celts right now. Who is watching on a pirated stream. I’m curious how prevalent it is,” he asked during the game.

His question was soon greeted by a large number of people who confessed they were watching the illegal streams at that very moment.

While the price is right, streaming pirated content (streamed without the copyright holder’s permission) can lead to a variety of problems, including the transmission of malware that can affect your computer or streaming device. With both the NBA Finals (on ABC) and NHL Stanley Cup (TNT) starting this week, we though it would be wise and helpful to repeat our article on the dangers of watching illegal sports streams. So here it is:

The Internet has brought about many changes to the way we consume media, including the way we watch sports. While cable and satellite TV were once the primary ways to watch live sports, many people now turn to illegal sports streams to get their fix. But is this a good idea? In this article, we will explore the pros and cons of watching illegal sports streams.

It’s important to understand what we mean by “illegal sports streams.” These are websites or apps that offer live streams of sporting events without the permission of the rights holder. They often rely on advertising revenue to stay afloat and may offer a low-quality viewing experience.

The main advantage of watching illegal sports streams is that they are often free. This can be appealing to those who don’t want to pay for a cable or streaming service subscription. Additionally, illegal streams may offer access to events that are not available in your region or on your usual TV channels.

However, there are several reasons why watching illegal sports streams is not a good idea. First, it is against the law. By watching an illegal stream, you are essentially stealing content that someone else has paid for the rights to broadcast. This is not only unethical, but it could also result in legal consequences if you are caught.

Second, illegal sports streams are often of poor quality. The stream may freeze, buffer, or even cut out altogether. This can be frustrating, especially if you are trying to watch an important game or event. Additionally, illegal streams may be full of ads or even malware, which could harm your computer or phone.

Third, illegal sports streams do not support the sports industry. When you pay for a cable or streaming service subscription, some of that money goes towards paying for the rights to broadcast sports events. This helps support the sports industry, including the teams, players, and other individuals involved in the industry. When you watch an illegal stream, you are not contributing to this support.

Finally, watching illegal sports streams can be a security risk. These streams often require you to download software or enter personal information, which could be used for malicious purposes. Additionally, if you are caught watching an illegal stream, your ISP (Internet Service Provider) could potentially share your information with law enforcement or other authorities.

In conclusion, while the appeal of free and easily accessible sports content may be strong, it’s important to consider the consequences of watching illegal sports streams. Not only is it against the law and unethical, but it can also be of poor quality and pose a security risk. Instead, consider supporting the sports industry by paying for a legitimate subscription service, which will provide you with high-quality content and help support the industry as a whole.

