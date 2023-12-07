By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, can you watch Comcast’s Xfinity service on Roku? — Tom, Bowie, Maryland.

Tom, you can watch your complete Comcast video lineup on Roku, but you also need a Comcast/Xfinity video set-top and it has to be activated. Confused? Okay, let me explain.

Comcast has an app on Roku called Xfinity Stream that allows you to watch the same channels that you subscribe to via your Xfinity X1 set-top. For example, if have the set-top connected to a living room TV, you could watch your Comcast programming lineup on another TV in a different room by simply connecting the Roku to the second set.

This is a nice feature for Comcast subscribers who want TV in multiple rooms without paying for additional set-tops because, at least for now, the Xfinity app does not require an additional fee. (Note: The Xfinity Stream app is also available on smart phones and tablets.) Comcast’s video services are available on the following Roku devices:

Which Roku Devices Offer Comcast’s Xfinity Stream?

Roku TVs

A000X, C000X, 5000X, 6000X, 7000X, 8000X, G000X, E000X, D000X

Roku Streaming Media Players

Roku Ultra: (4340X, 4640X, 4660X, 4670X, 4800X) and Roku Ultra LT (4662X)

Roku Express

(3700X, 3900X, 3930X), Express+ (3710X, 3910X, 3931X), Express 4K (3940X) and Express 4K+ (3941X)

Roku Premiere

(3920X, 4620X) and Premiere+ (3921X, 4630X)

Roku 2

(4210X), Roku 3 (4200X, 4230X) and Roku 4 (4400X)

Roku Streaming Sticks

Roku Streaming Stick (3600X, 3800X), Streaming Stick+ (3810X), Streaming Stick 4K (3820X) and Streaming Stick 4K+ (3821X)

Roku Soundbar

9100X

Roku Streambar

9102X

More requirements:

* Devices must be on minimum firmware version 8.1 b1 or higher.

* The Xfinity Stream app will only appear in the Roku Channel Store for eligible devices.

* You must have the Comcast video set-top and an activated video plan.

To learn more about how to watch Comcast Xfinity on Roku, click here.

Tom, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

