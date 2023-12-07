By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, I see that YouTube TV is letting subscribers reduce the delay in their streams. Do you know how to do that? — Gilbert, Provo, Utah.

Gilbert, as you probably know, live streaming is usually on a delay, sometimes as much as 60 seconds behind the feed you would see on a cable or satellite service or an antenna. The reason for the delay is that live streamers need the extra time to transmit the signals to reduce Internet buffering and other technical issues. However, YouTube TV has just offered subscribers the option to reduce the delay, although it doesn’t say by how much. Regardless of the reduction, however, you might not want to use the ‘reduced delay’ feature very often, if at all. Before I explain why, here’s how to use it.

How to Use YouTube TV’s Reduced Delay

1. Select the three dot more menu on the program which is under the program when you click down.

2. Select Broadcast Delay

3. Decrease for 48 Hours or Default. If you select Decrease for 48 hours, the decreased broadcast delay will revert back to Default after the 48 hours are up. Why You Might Not Want to Use YouTube TV’s Reduced Delay YouTube TV notes that reducing the delay will mean you are “more likely to experience playback interruption.” “Internet congestion, Wi-Fi interference, and other factors may also cause live programming issues, which can delay the stream. Delays can happen even when you have a great network,” the streamer states on its site. In other words, if you choose to reduce the delay between the live action of a sports event and when you see it on screen, the odds increase you will experience buffering, picture freezing and other issues. Consequently, I suggest you try it but turn it back off if you undergo more picture problems than normal. Gilbert, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe! Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message. The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

