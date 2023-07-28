

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I saw that Fubo TV is offering two-week subscriptions. Do you know what the cost is? And do you get the same channels that a monthly sub has? — Robert, Bowling Green, Ohio.

Robert, Fubo, the live streaming service that emphasizes sports, has three plans: Pro, which includes 160 channels, for $74.99 a month; Elite, which has more than 230 channels, for $84.99 a month; and Premier, which has more than 240 channels, including Showtime, for $94.99 a month.

However, some visitors to Fubo’s web site may have noticed that a two-week price is now listed. The two-week price, which is not visible to all site visitors, is part of a test that Fubo is now conducting. But there are two things you should know about the test.

1. The two-week rate is slightly cheaper than the half of a monthly subscription. For instance, the Pro plan two-week price is $35 while the monthly price is $74.99. But there is a catch, which is:

2. A Fubo spokeswoman tells the TV Answer Man that you can’t actually subscribe for just two weeks. When you sign up, you still have to pay for a monthly subscription.



It may look like a two-week sub offer, but it’s not.

“There has been no change to our monthly subscription offerings. We are testing displaying the cost in smaller chunks much like media outlets break down their digital subscriptions as $x per month, that’s just cents per day.’ The user still receives and pays for a monthly subscription,” the spokesperson said.

So no discount. No two-week subscription. It’s just a marketing ploy.

This is not the first time that Fubo has experimented with pricing and how plans are presented. The company has offered quarterly subscriptions a few times.

Robert, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

