TV Answer Man, NASCAR races are going to be on The CW? Do you know the details? When will this happen? — Jerry, Orlando, Florida.

Jerry, The CW Network and NASCAR announced today that The CW will become the exclusive home to the race circuit’s Xfinity Series starting in 2025. That means the network will broadcast 33 live NASCAR races along with practice and qualifying events each weekend.

This will be the first time The CW, which recently signed a broadcast deal with Raycom for ACC college football and basketball, will broadcast NASCAR races. The Xfinity series, which runs from February through September, now airs on NBC and the USA Network.

The switch will likely prompt numerous questions among NASCAR fans so let’s provide some answers:

Will the Xfinity Series races be available for free?

Yes, for the first time, you won’t need a pay TV subscription to watch the Xfinity Series. The CW signal can be watched for free with a TV antenna in most markets. The CW is also carried by most pay TV operators.



How long is the agreement?

NASCAR and The CW say it’s a seven-year deal, beginning in 2025 and running through 2031.

Where can I watch NASCAR Xfinity Series races now?

The Xfinity Series now airs on NBC Sports and USA Network. In 2024, it will be available on the FOX Sports and NBC Sports networks. But beginning in 2025, all 33 Xfinity Series races will air live exclusively on The CW Network and the CW app.

What do I need to sign up for the CW app?

The CW app is available for free to all customers. There’s no authentication required, meaning any fan with an Internet connection can access it.

What other sports are on The CW Network?

In addition to the ACC broadcasts, which start this fall, The CW also will air the Inside the NFL show this fall; it previously aired on Paramount+. The network also airs LIV Golf.

