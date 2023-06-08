

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Last week, we published an article on the 10 best movies of all time, and where you can stream them. We received a few e-mails asking for the best TV shows ever and so here they are! Enjoy.

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

With its realistic portrayal of crime, politics, and societal decay in urban Baltimore, The Wire set a new standard for television dramas, blending intricate storytelling with powerful social commentary. The ensemble cast, including Dominic West, Idris Elba, Wood Harris, Michael B. Jordan, Lance Reddick, and Michael K. Williams, to name just a few, delivered memorable performances so authentic that some fans thought it was a documentary.

Now streaming on Max.

2. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Revolutionizing television with its complex characters and morally ambiguous storytelling, The Sopranos introduced us to Tony Soprano and his troubled world, making it a timeless masterpiece. While the show certainly borrowed from its inspired forefathers such as Goodfellas and The Godfather, David Chase’s crime drama was unique and special thanks to James Gandolfini’s Tony.

Now streaming on Max.

3. Breaking Bad (2008-2013)

Following the transformation of a high school chemistry teacher (Bryan Cranston) into a ruthless drug lord, Breaking Bad thrilled audiences with its gripping plot, brilliant performances, and moral ambiguity. Bryan Cranston, who was arguably previously best known as playing the Dad in Malcolm in the Middle, wowed us with his portrayal of Walter White and we still can’t forget the seamless and thrilling storylines from showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.

Now streaming on Netflix.

4. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Based on George R.R. Martin’s epic novels, this fantasy series captivated millions with its intricate plotlines, complex characters, and shocking twists, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

Now streaming on Max.

5. The Simpsons (1989-present)

A timeless animated sitcom, “The Simpsons” has entertained generations with its witty humor, lovable characters, and sharp social satire, making it the longest-running scripted TV series.

Now streaming on the Fox apps and Disney+.

6. The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)

A pioneer of the anthology series, The Twilight Zone used supernatural and science fiction elements to explore societal issues, leaving a lasting impact on television storytelling. This was a work of brilliance from Rod Serling who served as show narrator as well as a frequent writer and plot creator.

Now streaming on Paramount+.

7. Better Call Saul (2015-2022)

This spin-off series chronicles the journey of Jimmy McGill, a small-time lawyer who eventually becomes the morally ambiguous lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad. With its meticulous character development and gripping storytelling, Better Call Saul stands tall as a remarkable companion to its predecessor. The show’s success is an amazing tribute to its star, Bob Odenkirk, and the aforementioned Gould and Gilligan.

Now streaming on Netflix.

8. Mad Men (2007-2015)

Set in the 1960s advertising world, Mad Men offered a meticulously crafted period drama that delved into the complexities of identity, gender roles, and societal change. Jon Hamm, a relative unknown, became a major star for his head-turning performance as Don Draper, the ad man with a mysterious past.

Now streaming for free on Amazon’s Freevee.

9. The Office (US) (2005-2013)

This mockumentary-style sitcom provided endless laughs as it documented the daily lives of office employees, thanks to its brilliant writing and memorable characters. Inspired by the UK’s The Office, created by the great Ricky Gervais, the U.S. version actually tops its predecessor thanks to Steve Carell’s portrayal of the incompetent Michael Scott.

Now streaming on Peacock.

10. Twin Peaks (1990-1991)

David Lynch and Mark Frost’s surreal mystery series, Twin Peaks captivated viewers with its enigmatic plotlines, unforgettable characters, and haunting atmosphere, leaving an indelible mark on television. The series ran for two years and the second year was sub-par. But the first year was so good that it still makes this list.

Now streaming on Paramount+.

The show selections and article were compiled by the TV Answer Man team and ChatGPT.

