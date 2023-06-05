

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

One of the great features of streaming is that you can usually find a favorite movie or TV show somewhere. By example, we have compiled a list of the top 10 movies ever (in our opinion) and you can watch every single one now either via a streaming service or a pay-per-view purchase. Below is our list. You can let us know at the bottom of the article in the Comments section what you think about our picks. We would love to hear your selections.

Now, the 10 top movies of all time are:

1. The Godfather (1972): Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece unfolds the saga of the Corleone crime family, blending powerful performances, exquisite cinematography, and an unforgettable score.

Streaming now in 4K on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

2. Citizen Kane (1941): Directed by Orson Welles, this iconic film explores the life of a media mogul, pushing the boundaries of filmmaking with its innovative narrative structure and groundbreaking cinematography.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video for $3.79.

3. Casablanca (1942): Set against the backdrop of World War II, this timeless romance starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman showcases impeccable dialogue, unforgettable characters, and an enduring love story.

Streaming now in 4K on Max.

4. Gone with the Wind (1939): Vividly capturing the American Civil War era, this sweeping epic directed by Victor Fleming boasts remarkable performances, stunning visuals, and a captivating story of love and resilience.

Streaming now on Max.

5. The Shawshank Redemption (1994): Frank Darabont’s prison drama is a poignant tale of hope, friendship, and redemption. It features remarkable performances by Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman and has become an enduring favorite.

Streaming now for free on Tubi.

6. Pulp Fiction (1994): Quentin Tarantino’s non-linear narrative weaves interconnected stories of crime, wit, and dark humor. With its memorable characters and iconic dialogue, this film has become a cultural phenomenon.

Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

7. The Dark Knight (2008): Christopher Nolan’s gripping Batman sequel redefined the superhero genre, presenting a morally complex narrative, intense action sequences, and a mesmerizing performance by Heath Ledger as the Joker.

Streaming now in 4K on Max.

8. Schindler’s List (1993): Steven Spielberg’s poignant Holocaust drama tells the true story of Oskar Schindler, a German businessman who saves the lives of more than a thousand Jewish refugees. It is a haunting and powerful testament to the triumph of humanity.

Streaming now on Vudu for $3.99.

9. The Godfather: Part II (1974): Continuing the Corleone family saga, Francis Ford Coppola delivers another exceptional film that expertly explores the themes of power, family, and loyalty. It features a remarkable dual storyline and Al Pacino’s unforgettable performance.

Streaming now in 4K on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

10. 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968): Stanley Kubrick’s visionary science fiction film takes audiences on a transcendent journey through space and time. With its awe-inspiring visuals and philosophical themes, it remains a cinematic landmark.

Streaming now in 4K on Max.

The list of the best movies and the article are a combination of selections and descriptions from the TV Answer Man team and ChatGPT.

