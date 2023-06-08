

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, when NBC starts doing the NASCAR races this year, will they have them in 4K like Fox does? NBC has done some soccer and golf in 4K so why not auto racing, right? — Carl, Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Carl, NBC Sports this year will broadcast 39 NASCAR races, 20 in the Cup Series and 19 in the Xfinity series, on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. (See the schedule below for times and channels.) The NBC races will start Sunday, June 25, with the Ally 400 from the Nashville Superspeedway in Nashville at 7 p.m. ET. The next Sunday, the network will air the first Chicago Street Race at 5:30 p.m. ET.

“The inaugural running of the Chicago Street Race will be a special event and boost excitement before we build momentum for the final six Playoff races airing on NBC culminating in a Champion being crowned in Phoenix,” Justin Byczek, senior vice president of programming and rights management for NBC Sports, said in a company press release.

Fox has been doing the first half of the NASCAR season and the network committed to producing seven races in 4K HDR, including this Sunday’s Toyota Save Mart 350 from the Sonoma Raceway in Sonoma, California.

So will NBC take the baton (to mix sporting metaphors) and continue 4K coverage on June 25 and the rest of the season? This week, we asked a NBC Sports spokesman and the response was:

“No, NASCAR races on NBC will not be available in 4K this year.”

As the Brooklyn Dodgers fans used to say, wait until next year…Maybe.

Meanwhile, here’s a list of the 2023 NASCAR races on NBC and their times.

NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Platform Time (ET) Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway NBC, Peacock 7 p.m. Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race NBC, Peacock 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9 Atlanta USA 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire USA 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23 Pocono USA 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30 Richmond USA 3 p.m. Sunday, August 6 Michigan USA 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen USA 3 p.m. Saturday, August 26 Daytona NBC 7 p.m. Sunday, September 3 Darlington USA 6 p.m. Sunday, September 10 Kansas USA 3 p.m. Saturday, September 16 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 24 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. Sunday, October 1 Talladega NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Sunday, October 8 Charlotte ROVAL NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas NBC, Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami NBC, Peacock 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 29 Martinsville NBC, Peacock 2 p.m. Sunday, November 5 Phoenix NBC, Peacock 3 p.m.

NBC SPORTS 2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Platform Time (ET) Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race USA 5 p.m. Saturday, July 8 Atlanta USA 8 p.m. Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire USA 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22 Pocono USA 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29 Road America NBC 3 p.m. Saturday, August 5 Michigan NBC 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course USA 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen USA 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 25 Daytona USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2 Darlington USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 9 Kansas NBC 3 p.m. Friday, September 15 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 23 Texas USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 7 Charlotte ROVAL USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami NBC 3 p.m. Saturday, October 28 Martinsville USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 4 Phoenix USA 7 p.m.

