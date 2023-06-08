

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

For the fourth time in three weeks, Sling TV last night experienced significant technical snafus during a NBA playoff game, preventing some subscribers from logging in and, once they were able to log in, encountering picture freezing and other streaming glitches.

The latest issue occurred during last night’s game three of the NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, which was won by the Nuggets, 109-94. Sling subscribers began complaining on social media about various issues around 8:30 p.m. ET as the game tipped off. The complaints continued for the next two hours.

“I can barely watch the game tonight. The stream is total garbage. Every minute it freezes up. It’s not my Internet already tried restarting everything and other apps work fine. Please fix this,” wrote @Johnnoobtrader on Twitter.

“Lmao this is every game. Sling sucks,” wrote @upgrade_guy.

“Western NYS. 5 minutes ago picture froze, sound was OK. Tried exit/enter on app and now it’s clocking/white circle on screen, no pic or sound. Can’t get back in Android TV,” tweeted another disgruntled subscriber.

Sling TV’s Twitter customer service team apologized for the issues and said they were finally fixed at 9:53 p.m. ET.

“We apologize for the disruption to the start of tonight’s NBA Finals game. Sign in and sign up errors have been resolved. You can now get back to the action! Thank you for your patience,” Sling TV said in a statement on Twitter.

But some Sling subscribers responded that this has been a recurring problem for weeks.

“Still waiting for my account to be reimbursed for April & May’s unreliability. Step your game up Sling,” tweeted @Ramondolbrown.

Downdetector.com, which tracks online outages, reported that roughly 1,000 people were complaining on social media about Sling’s technical errors at the height of the problem which was shortly after tipoff. (Sling TV has 2.1 million subscribers.)

Sling experienced similar issues on May 10, 11, and 22 when thousands complained they couldn’t watch NBA playoff games on ESPN and TNT.

The Dish-owned service is not the only live streamer having issues during the NBA playoffs. YouTube TV suffered a technical meltdown last month during a Celtics-Heat game.

