TV Answer Man, can you please explain to me which games are not available in the MLB TV package? I am very confused. Do you get all the games out of market or are there some games on ESPN for example that are not in the MLB TV plan? Help!! — Bobby, Providence, Rhode Island.

Bobby, MLB TV is the league’s online package of out-of-market games which is available on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

This year’s subscription is $149.99, which is a $10 increase over last season. However, there is still a way to get MLB TV for 50 percent off for a limited time. See this article for details.

Now, which games are available on MLB TV? And which ones are not?

For starters, the package only includes out-of-market games. (That is, unless you use a VPN. More on that here.)

Besides your home team’s games, there are other regular season contests that won’t be shown on MLB TV, according to the league’s web site. They are:

* ESPN regular season games (including Sunday Night Baseball games).

* The MLB London series on Fox and ESPN.

(The Cardinals play the Cubs in London on June 24 and 25. Fox has the first game; ESPN the second.)

* Apple TV+ games. (Apple has exclusive doubleheaders on Friday throughout the season.)

* Peacock games. (Peacock has an exclusive Sunday morning game, starting April 23.)

And that’s it. You get everything else.

Bobby, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

