TV Answer Man, will Peacock have the baseball games again this year? Will they be exclusive like last year? Do we know which games they will have? — Marcel, Kansas City.

Marcel, Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC, last year began offering an exclusive Major League Baseball game on Sunday mornings during the regular season. The game was only available on Peacock, which means it was not on any other channel or regional sports network.

And the streamer will continue to offer exclusive MLB games on Sunday morning during the 2023 season, starting on April 23 with the Philadelphia Phillies-Colorado Rockies matchup at 12:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park.

Peacock will stream an NBC Sports-produced baseball game live in 19 of 20 weeks. Each game will feature NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-game shows on Peacock. The games will include start times of 11:35 a.m. ET (six games), 12:05 p.m. ET (10 games), and 1:05 p.m. ET (three games).

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Major League Baseball and build upon last season’s MLB Sunday Leadoff success,” Rick Cordella, president of NBC Sports programming, said in a press release this week. “The exclusive presentation of MLB games in a unique Sunday morning time slot, which caters to baseball fans and families alike, continues to make Peacock the go-to streaming destination for sports fans.”

Below is the complete lineup of games on Peacock this season. Note that the May 7th game between the Orioles and Braves will also be broadcast on NBC.

Date Time (ET) Matchup April 23 12:05 p.m. Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies April 30 12:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins May 7 11:35 a.m. Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves* May 14 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians May 21 11:35 a.m. New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds May 28 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays June 4 11:35 a.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates June 11 11:35 a.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers June 18 1:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs July 2 12:05 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles July 9 12:05 p.m. Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals July 16 12:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates July 23 12:05 p.m. San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers July 30 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays August 6 12:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 13 12:05 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox August 20 1:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros August 27 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets September 3 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers *Simulstreams live on NBC and Peacock

