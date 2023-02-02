TV Answer Man, I read about the MLB games on Peacock and I wanted to go watch it but it looks like they don’t have a free plan anymore? Is that the case? Do they have any promotional prices that you know of? — Geena, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Geena, Peacock, the streaming service owned by NBC (and Comcast), has two paid plans — a basic $4.99 monthly package called Premium that includes ads and a Premium Plus plan for $9.99 a month that does not include ads.

Since its launch in July 2020, the service has also offered a free package that included fewer shows. (Certain live sporting events were also not included in the free plan.) However, the free option is no longer available to new subscribers. If you previously subscribed to the free plan by submitting an e-mail address, you can continue watching the free plan, however.

At least for now, that is. Streaming services, like most of corporate America, are taking a hard look at the economics of their businesses as the nation faces a possible recession. It would not be surprising if Peacock dropped the free plan for current subscribers as well at some point soon.

The good news is that Peacock is now offering one year of the ads-included plan for $29.99 if you input the code, NEWYEAR23, here. That’s a 50 percent discount over the regular rate for 12 months at $4.99 a month.

Geena, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

