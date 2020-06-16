When Will Peacock Launch? Will It Be Free?

Q. A friend of mine has Comcast and he says that the new Peacock streaming service is very cool. Do you know when it will be available to everyone? And will it be free? He says it’s free on Comcast. — Yardley, Baltimore.

Yardley, I have good news for you. But let me first offer some background on Peacock for those unfamiliar with it.

Peacock is a new streaming service from NBC Universal, which is owned by Comcast. As you note, Peacock’s premium plan is already available at no extra cost to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers.

Peacock Premium features more than 15,000 hours of current and classic TV shows such as Law & Order: SVU, 30 Rock and Friday Night Lights (pictured above), as well as movies such as Jurassic Park, Psycho, E.T. and Ray.

There’s also kids shows such as Curious George, Where’s Waldo? and Cleopatra in Space, and Comcast is also promising live sports (when they return), original programming, early access to NBC late night shows such as Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and news updates, too.

So when can you watch Peacock, you ask?

Peacock will be available to everyone on July 15. The premium edition with ads will cost $4.99 a month while the no-ads edition will cost $9.99 a month.

But there will also be a free version featuring more than 7,500 hours of movies and shows. Yes, free.

You will be able to watch Peacock free or premium on mobile devices, computers and laptops, and many streaming devices.

Yardley, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@swanniontv

