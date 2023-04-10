

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I was thinking of getting the MLB At Bat app for $29.99 to watch minor league baseball games. Do you know if it’s any good? — Davey, Traverse City, Michigan.

Davey, yes, you can watch those 7,000 minor league games for just $29.99 for the entire season as part of the MLB At Bat plan, formerly known as MLB Audio.

The At Bat package also includes the audio broadcast of every regular season MLB game. Plus, the package includes MLB’s Big Inning which offers live look-ins at MLB regular season games.

However, if the minor league games are your top priority, take a breath before ordering MLB At Bat. I am going to tell you how you can watch all 7,000 MILB games for free. Yes, free. And it’s legal, safe and actually approved by Major League Baseball!

The league has signed a deal with the Bally casinos to offer all 7,000 minor league games for free on the Bally Live app, available in the app store and Google Play. You just have to register using your phone number to access all the games. (If you don’t register, you can still watch some games on the app’s Home Page for free, but you won’t have access to all.)

It’s an incredible deal if you love minor league baseball, or just baseball period. You can see your favorite team’s top prospects in every game as well as enjoy some spirited play from young guys looking to make their mark. I highly recommend giving it a try. You will love it.

Below is a TV Answer Man video showing the Bally Live app in action:

Davey, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

