TV Answer Man, I remember you wrote something about MLB TV being available for half off. Do you know if that deal is still around and how we can get it now with the season starting? — Larry, Trenton, New Jersey.

Larry, you’re right. The 2023 MLB season is starting today (March 30) and, for many fans, it’s time to lock up a subscription to MLB TV, the league’s online package of out-of-market games.

But can you get the plan for a discount, you ask?

Answer: Yes!

The Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association is still offering 50 percent off the online package for every contribution of $25 or more. With the 2023 MLB.TV now selling for $149.99, that would bring your price to just $75.

Of course, if you include the $25 contribution, the price would be $100 but that’s still a $50 savings over the regular MLB.TV price.

The MLBPAA last year offered the 50 percent discount on MLB TV in March and early April but dropped it in mid-April. However, it’s still available this morning (I checked) at the organization’s site here. You can also get 10 percent off products purchased at MLB.com for your $25 donation.

You might want to act fast to take advantage of this offer. The MLBPAA says it’s available while supplies last. The group says members will receive redemption information for the MLB TV discount via e-mail sometime up to 72 hours after signing up. (There will also be just one unique URL per member during the calendar year to avoid sharing with non-members.)

And if you’re a baseball fan, you’ll soon see that the $25 is money well spent. The MLBPAA, which was founded in 1982, raises money for youth baseball programs and former MLB players who are having trouble making ends meet in their retirement years. Former Cleveland Indians (Guardians) slugger Jim Thome is the group’s current president.

“A nonprofit organization, the MLBPAA establishes a place where a player’s drive for excellence and achievement on the field can continue long after they take their last steps off the professional diamond,” the MLBPAA states on its web site.

In addition to the MLB.TV discount, your contribution will entitle you to an official MLBPAA tote bag and other discounts such as lower rates at 24 Hour Fitness, Choice Hotels and several other services.

To learn more about this offer, and the benefits, click here.

A MLB.TV subscriber can watch every 2023 out-of-market game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others. The subscription also enables you to watch select live spring training games without blackouts, 7,000 regular season minor league games, and full-game archives of every 2022 regular season game content via on demand.

