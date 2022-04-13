TV Answer Man, I read your article about the Major League players alumni offering 50 percent off a MLB TV subscription. But I went to their site today and I couldn’t find the discount. Did they stop offering it? — Neal, Pittsburgh.

Neal, the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association has been offering 50 percent off MLB TV, the online package of out-of-market regular season games, for every contribution of $25 or more. (The MLB TV discount was one of many benefits included in your MLBPAA membership.) With MLB.TV priced this season at $139.99, that brought the price to just $70.

However, I am sorry to report that MLBPAA this week removed the MLB TV discount from its list of benefits. I have asked the group for an explanation, but I suspect that articles about the discount at this site and others likely generated too many sales. It was a great deal and many fans probably opted for it rather than pay the full price. Of course, if you included the $25 contribution, the price would be $95 but that still was a $45 savings.

I will update this article if we get a response from the MLBPAA on why the discount is no longer available.

However, if you’re a baseball fan, I would still encourage you to contribute to the association. The MLBPAA, which was founded in 1982, raises money for youth baseball programs and former MLB players who are having trouble making ends meet in their retirement years. Former Cleveland Indians (Guardians) slugger Jim Thome is the group’s current president.

“A nonprofit organization, the MLBPAA establishes a place where a player’s drive for excellence and achievement on the field can continue long after they take their last steps off the professional diamond,” the MLBPAA states on its web site.

Even without the MLB.TV discount, your contribution will entitle you to an official MLBPAA tote bag, a subscription of Baseball Alumni News, 20 percent off memorabilia, and other discounts such as 10 percent off merchandise purchased at MLB.com. You also get discounted rates at Planet Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, Choice Hotels and several other services.

To learn more about this offer, and the benefits, click here.

Neal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

